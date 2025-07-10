Gia Giudice Apologizes for Begging Donald Trump to Pardon Dad Joe

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Gia Giudice is apologizing for shooting her shot.

This spring, Todd and Julie Chrisley received a get-out-of-jail-free card (so to speak) from Donald Trump.

Recently, Gia took to Instagram in hopes that her father, Joe, could also receive a pardon — and maybe even come home one day.

Some admire Gia for the effort, or at least understand. Others are condemning her for trying to ingratiate herself with Trump, no matter the motive.

Gia Giudice wants Trump to pardon Joe Giudice

This year’s Fourth of July was a somber one for millions.

For Gia Giudice, it was also the day for her to take a chance.

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Teresa Giudice shared a video of her handwriting and mailing letters.

The audio of the video included the content of her letters: a plea for Donald Trump to pardon her father, Joe.

“My dad was deported over four years ago,” Gia wrote. Joe served time in federal prison on fraud charges, and was then deported in 2019 — sent to Italy, a country that he had never known.

“Since then, our family has lived in an emotional limbo,” she characterized.

“No matter how strong we try to be in the absence of a father, of a parent,” Gia described, “it’s something that never stops hurting.”

With his deportation, Joe had to leave behind all four daughters

Gia Giudice wrote about how much Joe meant to her and to her younger sisters: Gabriella, Milania, and Adriana.

“He was our provider. Our protector,” she wrote, really laying it on.

“And he still is, just now from thousands of miles away.”

Gia wrote that seeing the Chrisley family receive their pardon “inspired” her to try. “It showed me that people can be forgiven, that families could be restored, and that sometimes the justice system has room for grace.”

“That gave me hope,” Gia wrote of the infamous Chrisleys’ pardon.

“Hope that maybe my dad could come home too.”

She emphasized: “A pardon would mean more than just legal forgiveness. It would mean healing for my sisters, for my mom, for my family, and for me.”

Gia added: “This isn’t just about one man. It’s about a family who deserves to be whole again.”

Is it ethical to try to get a Trump pardon when your dad is alive and well? Maybe

Some replied to praise Gia Giudice. Savannah Chrisley wrote “I’m so proud of you” with a red heart emoji.

Others vocally condemned this.

Many noted that Joe both received a conviction of actual crimes and is currently safe and well.

The majority of the victims of the Trump regime’s deportation program cannot say the same — as they have no criminal histories and are either detained inhumanely, deported to countries unknown, or simply vanish.

Gia has now apologized for posting her plea on the Fourth of July.

“I did not intend to post it on the 4th of July. That was just not my intention at all,” she shared on her “Casual Chaos” podcast Wednesday (per Page Six). “I have so much respect for my country, and I was not trying to show any privilege or entitlement.”

“I was making the video for him on Thursday night, and I wrote out what I was going to say,” she explained.

“So, Friday morning before the craziness of the weekend, I just finished the video, and I posted it. Then I realized, ‘Oh, my God.’ But at that point, the video had gotten a lot of traction,” Gia said.

“I woke up and knew I had to do something for my dad. That was the only thing on my mind, was my dad,”

Truth be told … one can understand Gia’s desperation. Right now, pardons are essentially for sale, and one of the currencies is appealing to Trump.

Gia is 24, pretty, and white, and therefore stands a better chance than most of rectifying an impossible situation for her family.

She can’t save the communities that Trump’s ICE goons are terrorizing.

But if there’s the slightest chance that she can bring her father home, appealing to America’s mad king’s ego seems like a small price to pay.