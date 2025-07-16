American Idol Executive Killed in Shocking Double Homicide

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Truly stunning and horrible news this week out of the television world:

Robin Kaye — who served as one as a music supervisor on American Idol for over a decade — and her husband Thomas Deluca were found dead in their Encino home on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both were 70 years old … and both were shot and killed, allegedly by a 22-year old named Raymond Boodarian, was has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

(ABC)

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” reads a statement from an American Idol spokesperson.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

The discovery came days after authorities were initially called to the residence last Thursday after receiving reports of someone jumping a fence at the couple’s home.

However, they were unable to make entry to the property because it was “highly fortified,” according to LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan.

A helicopter therefore flew over the property, but there were no obvious signs of trouble or forced entry at the time.

Police then responded to the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino around 2:33 p.m. on Monday after a friend requested a welfare check on the spouses because this person had not heard from them in days.

(Instagram)

From what we can now gather, the assailant did, tragically, confront and murder both Kaye and Deluca back on July 10 after having gained access to the home and unlocking a door.

According to a news release, Boodarian was reportedly burglarizing their home while the couple was away.

“The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives,” police now say.

The husband and wife were found in separate rooms and had been shot multiple times. The suspect then fled from the area on foot.

Kaye was a veteran music supervisor, having over 40 credits dating back to the late 1990s.

One of her first projects as a music consultant, according to her IMDb page, came in 1998 when she worked on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

She went on to work as a music supervisor on many television programs including Nashville Star in 2008, The Singing Bee between 2007 and 2011 and Hollywood Game Night between 2014 and 2016.