‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Were Blindsided By Firing: Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Earlier this week, Vanderpump Rules fans were stunned by the news that the entire cast will be replaced by newcomers when the show returns for its twelfth season next year.

And it seems that viewers of the long-running Bravo series weren’t the only ones who were caught off guard.

Insiders say the OGs of Vanderpump were blindsided by the news that the show would be moving on without them.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV)

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reportedly ‘Left In the Dark’ During Decision-Making Process

‘

According to one source, the cast was not consulted before VPR executive producers (including the show’s namesake, Lisa Vanderpump) made the decision to reboot with an entirely new cast.

“The cast members were left in the dark for months about the plans for season 12,” the insider tells In Touch.

Another source says that the decision was made for entirely “creative” reasons and was not a result of budget constraints.

Tom Schwartz attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“There weren’t any negotiations happening between the cast and the network where money was even discussed,” a source told People.

The Beginning of the End

Production on Vanderpump was paused earlier this year so that producers could decide on the show’s new direction.

The “Scandoval” of 2023 had led to a resurgence in popularity, but the show began to show signs of age again in its tenth season.

Fans grew tired of the cast rehashing the same drama. And when the show didn’t film over the summer, Bravo execs claimed the delay was designed to give the cast time to move on.

Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But apparently, moving on proved to be impossible.

“There had been a long pause in production, and nothing had really changed among the cast since the reunion,” the insider explained.

“Everyone was still stuck in their feelings and refusing to bend.”

When months continued to pass with no plan to resume production, the cast reportedly began to see the writing on the wall.

Lala Kent attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“No one was necessarily surprised … it’s all coming to an end,” the source said. “It’s more relief that they finally have an answer.”

People‘s insider noted that “the group ties to SUR and Lisa [Vanderpump] were practically non-existent” by that point.

“It just didn’t make sense to continue. This is an attempt to recalibrate and bring the show back to the thing that made it such a success to begin with,” added the source.

A New Beginning

Lisa Vanderpump attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

While fans are sure to miss the antics of Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, and the Toms (okay, maybe they won’t miss the Toms), Bravo execs say they’re excited to move forward with a “new group of close-knit SUR-vers.”

“It’s a fresh start, and the players they have are interested and motivated to participate. Fans will be happy with what they see. It’s going to feel like a return to form,” says the insider.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears, and everything in between,” added Lisa in a statement.

“I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Recapturing the magic of Vanderpump’s heyday won’t be easy. But we’ll certainly tune in to watch the new crew give it a shot.