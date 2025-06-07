Rachel Zoe Signs On for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new cast member has been added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But it’s a very familiar face.

On June 6, the 53-year old designed confirmed via Instagram that she’s going to be a full-time player on Season 15 of this beloved franchise.

Rachel Zoe attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“Here we go again @bravotv !!! I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family. Let’s do this! #RHOBH,” Zoe wrote on Friday.

In a video alongside her announcement, Zoe added:

“It’s been a while and you’ve been asking me to come back to television, and I said when the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you, and now is the time.

“Really excited to be with all of you again and I hope you are too, so let’s have some fun! Mwah!”

Zoe is a major name in the fashion world.

She starred on The Rachel Zoe Project for five seasons (from September 2008 to April 2013), a program that chronicled the star’s career as a celebrity stylist and fashion designer, along with her personal life.

Rachel Zoe attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2025 Runway Show at Terminal Warehouse on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

In a statement to celebrity gossip tabloid Us Weekly, Zoe also said:

“I am beyond excited to be returning home to Bravo to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! I’ve been living my best, new life and it felt like the perfect time to come back to TV and share it all with you. Here we go … RZ 2.0!”

Since her original series wrapped up, Zoe has remained active in the fashion and lifestyle space, in part through her newsletter The Zoe Report, which launched in 2009.

Last year, meanwhile, Zoe separated from her husband Rodger Berman, with whom she shares sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10.

Rachel Zoe attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time, continuing as follows:

“We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

In other recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills news: