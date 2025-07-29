Prince Harry Offers Generous Olive Branch to Estranged Royals

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry is making a peace offering to King Charles and Prince William.

After the recent chatter about royal reconciliation, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly offering something major.

If all goes well, Harry and his estranged father could meet face to face again for the first time in ages.

Some hope that Harry and Charles can make nice before the next family tragedy hits closer to home.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018. (Photo Credit: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Did Prince Harry ‘steal’ Camilla’s spotlight on purpose? (LOL, no)

Recently, Prince Harry took a solo trip to Angola.

There, he aimed to continue the work of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Specifically, he visited the HALO landmine clearance program in the country.

Angola has achieved relative peace and stability in these past couple of decades.

But that is a relatively recent development. The former Portuguese colony was once overwhelmed with conflict, conflict backed by multiple external powers during the Cold War and beyond.

Thank you for the wonderful well wishes on Her Majesty’s 78th birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/AxPJvp5VMK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2025

Another thing that went down earlier this month was Queen Camilla’s official 78th birthday portrait reveal.

Where Charles’ portrait inspired mockery and memes (including a fantastic edit of the 2004 game, Vampire: The Masquerade, implying that the portrait is somehow cursed), Camilla’s news came by without much fanfare.

Maybe it’s because, you know, people the world over generally care about Camilla even less than they do about Charles.

But British tabloids have pushed a predictable narrative: that Harry stole the spotlight from his father’s wife.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018. (Photo Credit: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Is a royal reconciliation in the works?

In a recent report, The Daily Mail shared that Prince Harry has allegedly agreed to share his official schedule with the royal family.

This will function as a peace offering, it seems, for Charles and for William.

Additionally, it should help shut down claims that the Sussexes are deliberately trying to steal the spotlight. They’re not; they’re just more interesting and likable.

Queen Camilla visits the Sandringham Flower Show 2025 at Sandringham House on July 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There is a hope that Harry making this generous overture could lead to him and Charles meeting face-to-face.

After all, schedules are for more than avoiding overshadowing a painting. Itineraries could make it possible for them to meet up, since they are both busy men.

Harry does a lot of charity work, continuing his mother’s world-famous legacy.

Charles has ceremonial duties, like hosting dinners and giving out soccer awards.

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan are being very generous, here

According to the report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have offered to “draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace.”

The insider emphasized: “Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change.

However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly.”

With that in mind, the source praised Harry’s olive branch as a “significant gesture.”