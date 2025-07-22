Rosie Roche: Cousin of Prince William, Prince Harry Found Dead With Gun Nearby

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rosie Roche, a granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, has been found dead at her family’s home in Norton, England.

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry was just 20 years old.

While no official cause of death has been announced, investigators say a gun was found by Roche’s body.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Rosie Roche’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’ by investigators

Coroner Grant Davies has told The Sun that police “deemed the death as non-suspicious,” adding, “there was no third-party involvement.”

Roche, who was studying English literature at Durham University, was said to have been packing for a trip with friends just before her death.

A recently published obituary describes the late student as a beloved family member who “will be sorely missed.”

The obit goes on to note that Rosie was a “darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha [and] granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.”

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP))

According to TMZ, the family will have a private funeral and memorial service.

Will any royals attend Rosie’s funeral service?

At this time, no royal representatives have offered any sort of public statement about Rosie’s death.

So we don’t know if William, Harry, or any other royals will be on hand when Roche is laid to rest.

In fact, it’s unclear if the princes knew Rosie at all.

Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge embark on a walkabout ahead of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 18, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

News of Rosie’s passing comes just about 18 months after the similar death of Thomas Kingston.

Kingston, the ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton and the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, was also found dead with a firearm nearby.

Investigators later determined that his fatal head wound had been self-inflicted.

We’re sure many will jump to conclusions in Roche’s case, but it’s important to note that her cause of death remains undetermined.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, our thoughts go out to Rosie’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.