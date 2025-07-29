Shane Tamura: NYC Gunman Blamed NFL For Brain Damage, Shot Himself In the Chest to …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’re learning more about the motives of Shane Tamura, the gunman who killed five people, including a police officer, in a New York City office building Monday evening.

According to new reports, Tamura, who took his own life after the shootings, left a three-page suicide note in which he detailed his reasons for targeting that particular building.

It seems that he drove from Las Vegas with the goal of murdering employees of the NFL at the league’s corporate headquarters.

A surveillance photo of NYC gunman Shane Tamura. (YouTube/KTLA)

Shane Tamura targets NFL, shoots up wrong office

Tamura blamed the organization for his chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurological condition common in football players — this despite the fact that he had never played pro football.

The league’s corporate headquarters are located on the fifth through the eighth floors of the Park Avenue high-rise targeted by Tamura.

But according to a statement from New York City mayor Eric Adams, the gunman “mistakenly went up the wrong elevator banks” and wound up in a different part of the building.

One of the victims who was shot was an employee of the NFL, but none of the deceased had any ties to the league.

Shane Tamura’s suicide note reveals bizarre motives

“You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you,” Tamura wrote in his suicide note.

“Please study brain for CTE. I’m sorry. The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits,” Tamura continued, adding, “They failed us.”

From there, Tamura addressed late Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Terry Long, who took his own life by drinking anti-freeze in 2005.

“Terry Long, football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze,” he wrote.

The gunman also explained that he had shot himself in the chest in order to preserve his brain for further study.

Long played high school football, but it is not currently clear if he was ever diagnosed with CTE.

Our thoughts go out to the victims of Monday’s senseless attack, and we will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.