Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Heartbroken Shannen Doherty Tribute 1 Year After …

Sarah Michelle Gellar is honoring Shannen Doherty on the first anniversary of her death.

One year ago, the Charmed and 90210 alum passed away. She had spent a decade of her life fighting cancer.

Last summer, SMG shared a moving tribute to her late friend.

Now, she is sharing bittersweet memories of Shannen — one year later.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty attend the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 05, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

One year later, Sarah Michelle Gellar is paying tribute to Shannen Doherty

On Sunday, July 13, Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her friend of decades, Shannen Doherty, on the one year anniversary of her passing.

She shared a montage of photos on Instagram.

The snaps, which showed Gellar and Doherty posing together over the years, all set to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again.”

The series of snaps showed the two friends hugging, going on horseback rides together, and even cooking side-by-side.

For her caption, Gellar kept the message short but managed to say everything.

She used a single emoji: a broken heart.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends Dexter: Original Sin Premiere at SVA on December 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Doherty spent over a decade fighting for her life

On July 13, 2024, Shannen Doherty died following a decade-spanning battle with stage 4 cancer.

What began as breast cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

Despite going into remission at one point, the cancer returned and spread.

She extended her life through chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery.

Ultimately, it was not enough. The actress was 53 at the time of her death.

Longtime friends Sarah Michelle Gellar And Shannen Doherty. (Photo Credit: Diane Freed/Getty Images)

Gellar and Doherty shared a friendship that began long before that. They were close for over 30 years.

Both actresses soared to fame in the 1990s.

Both were young women who navigated the complex world of the entertainment industry at a time when there was much less transparency.

The two forged a bond that endured until death did them part, so to speak. Three decades is a long time.

Actress Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

SMG remembers who her friend really was

Even before Shannen Doherty’s departure from Charmed, there were rumors about her.

People who had never met her formed opinions about the actress.

But SMG knew Doherty for who she was, not merely as a public figure or a series of rumors.

Fans can always mourn Doherty, and they will. But Gellar is paying tribute to the real woman who was part of her life for a third of a century.