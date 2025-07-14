Lala Kent Defends Brock Davies Following Scheana Shay Cheating Allegation: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, Vanderpump Rules fans were stunned by the news that Brock Davies repeatedly cheated on Scheana Shay while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The revelation came courtesy of an excerpt from Scheana’s upcoming memoir.

The affair ended years ago, and Scheana says she’s forgiven her philandering husband. And it seems her friends have been equally quick to move on.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend 2023 ChainFEST Gourmet Chain Food Festival VIP Night at Nya Studios on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lala Kent says Brock Davies has ‘always been tremendous’

Asked during the latest episode of her podcast if she knew about Brock’s affair, Lala Kent revealed that she knew the revelation was coming.

“Yes, I did. But not for a while. So that [excerpt] came out and Scheana called me and said, ‘I just want to give you the heads-up that tomorrow this article is coming out with the excerpt,” Kent revealed.

“‘And I may need to tap you in. I’m very nervous.’ I won’t share exactly what she said on the phone because that’s between her and her husband. But I thought the excerpt that was pulled from her book was beautifully written. Well done.”

Lala Kent attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kent went on to argue that her opinion is immaterial, as the issue really only concerns Brock and Scheana (we won’t bother to point out that Scheana sort of made it everyone’s business when she went public with the allegation).

“Not that that matters. I’m not in the relationship. Brock has always been tremendous — well, not always, we’ve had our ups and downs and I’ve said some things to him and called out some red flags to me — but since then, what I have watched is him being a great father to Summer Moon,” she said.

“I’ve seen him with [my daughters] Ocean and Sosa. I just find him to be a very hands-on and great dad.”

Brock Davies’ scandalous past

Davies has a long history of questionable behavior. When he first joined the cast of Vanderpump, fans were shocked to learn that he had fled Australia after assaulting the mother of his children and failing to pay child support.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lala was initially, rightly, a major critic of Brock’s, a fact that she addressed on her podcast.

After complaining that people will “say whatever they want” about Davies, Kent added:

“I certainly did. What I know about life is it doesn’t always go as we planned. There are a million moments that I look back on in my own life and go, ‘Damn, if I could get a redo I would really do that differently.’

“I know for a fact he feels that way. This is my own opinion.”

It’s good to be empathetic, of course. But the Vanderpump cast certainly wasn’t this compassionate during the Scandoval!