Orlando Bloom Speaks of ‘New Beginning’ and ‘Courage’ After Katy …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are over.

Fresh after going stag attending this year’s most controversial wedding (so far), the notoriously handsome actor appears to be shedding light upon his split.

Perry has had a rough year.

For the first time, we’re getting a vague idea about how Bloom is feeling.

Orlando Bloom attends the “Deep Cover” World Premiere during SXSW London 2025 at the Barbican Centre on June 04, 2025. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom has something to (indirectly) say

On Monday, June 30, Orlando Bloom took to his Instagram Story to share two posts reflecting upon moving on.

The first is a quote attributed to the Buddha.

“Each day is a new beginning,” read the image that Bloom shared.

“What we do today is what matters most.”

One of the Instagram Story posts that Orlando Bloom shared on June 30, 2025 was a Buddha quote. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Sometimes, people just see a quote and decide to share it.

Folks could be signaling their religious devotion or just seeing some wisdom and paying it forward.

At 48, Bloom is arguably approaching the “just share quotes for no reason” age demographic.

Of course, some folks use quote-sharing to comment on their personal lives or to shade friends.

Is he sharing this quote to reflect upon his split from Perry?

Orlando Bloom attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with The Cast Of “Deep Cover” Featuring Orlando Bloom & Bryce Dallas Howard at SiriusXM Studios on June 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

A second possible vaguepost soon followed

Orlando Bloom also shared a Story post featuring yet another quote with a not-dissimilar message.

This time, it was a quote from the late Daisaku Ikeda, a Japanese author, peace activist, and prominent Buddhist. (And part of Soka Gakkai International, of which Bloom is also a member)

“The important thing is to take that first step,” the quote reads.

“Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next.”

A Daisaku Ikeda quote appears on Orlando Bloom’s Instagram Story. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Once again, this potentially random tidbit of wisdom seems a lot like direct commentary on the handsome actor’s life.

Ending any relationship is scary because change is scary.

Ending a serious romance — one that includes a daughter — can be even more daunting.

That bit about overcoming “one small fear” and “courage” certainly sounds as if he is committed to the split — and wants everyone to know that.

Orlando Bloom attends the “Deep Cover” Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Is he celebrating the breakup?

As much fun as it might be to imagine that Katy Perry came back “changed” from her ridiculous trip to space, this isn’t a horror movie. It’s a painful breakup including two real people who have real feelings.

Orlando Bloom probably isn’t looking for congratulatory messages right now.

His whole life is changing, and that’s scary.

These quotes probably help him to find a sense of clarity as he sorts out his thoughts and feelings.

And they seem to be a way for him to share how he’s feeling with fans without actually directly saying anything.