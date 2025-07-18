Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Welcome First Child! [Report]

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have reportedly welcomed their first child!

In 2022, the couple went public with their relationship.

One of the quieter celebrity couples, they now have a baby girl — but have yet to make an announcement.

According to the report, they were able to keep the news under wraps because they welcomed their daughter via surrogate.

Congratulations to Kate Bosworth and Justin Long! Reportedly!

According to a report by Page Six, Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have welcomed a baby girl.

(We have to note that the report uses unusually skeptical phrasing, possibly indicating that it comes from an inside source but that perhaps there was a lack of behind-the-scenes confirmation)

The report detailed that Bosworth and Long welcomed their first child via a surrogate.

We have to assume that this was specifically a gestational carrier.

As we stated, Long and Bosworth did not officially announce that they had become parents right away.

However, in January 2024, long posted a tribute to Bosworth for her 41st birthday.

In that post, he spoke about the couple’s then-hypothetical future children.

Normally, one doesn’t make a public statement about “our kids” unless you’ve agreed that you want kids. In their case, perhaps they had already agreed to become parents.

In 2021, Justin Long and Kate Bosworth met on the set of House of Darkness, a vaguely Dracula-inspired horror film.

(Long has been hitting it out of the park in recent horror roles. Barbarian is fantastic. Not uplifting, though. Also, don’t watch it home alone at midnight like I did)

It was only in January 2022 that reports first shared that Long and Bosworth were in a relationship.

Long and Bosworth announced their engagement in April of 2023.

In May of that year, Long referred to Bosworth as his “now-wife.”

As it turned out, the two had married at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens.

Why a surrogate?

Considering that they have not officially confirmed the birth of their daughter, Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have obviously not explained their use of a gestational carrier. (Nor do they need to)

However, Bosworth is 41. Even with zero known health issues, that would be a geriatric pregnancy with known risks.

Regardless, our heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

We hope that, when they’re ready, they’ll be ready for a second round of congratulations upon announcing this news.