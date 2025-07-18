Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham Spark Rumors of Romantic, Musical Reunion With Cryptic …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a longtime aficionado of Fleetwood Mac, then you know that the history of messy love triangles among the band’s members is almost as entertaining as their music.

So fans were doubly excited when Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham collaborated for the first time in years this week.

Granted, they’ve only collaborated on an Instagram post so far, but who knows what it might lead to!

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac perform on NBC’s “Today” at the NBC’s TODAY Show on October 9, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Fleetwood Mac fans think a big announcement is on the horizon

The recent excitement among fans began with Nicks posting the words “And if you go forward…” on her channels, and Buckingham responding with “I’ll meet you there” on his.

The words refer to the lyrics of “Frozen Love,” a song from the pair’s 1973 album Buckingham Nicks.

It was the only album they released as a duo, and they were recruited into Fleetwood Mac shortly thereafter.

But it wasn’t the only time these two worked together in private, if you know what we mean …

Honorees Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Like everyone else in Fleetwood Mac, Stevie and Lindsey hooked up

The bandmates dated from 1972 to 1976, and their breakup resulted in some of the most emotional songs from FM’s acclaimed 1977 album Rumors.

Nick’s song “Silver Springs,” a scathing look back on her relationship with Buckingham, was only included on later versions of the album.

The song created tension between Nicks and the the rest of the band that eventually led to her leaving Fleetwood Mac on contentious terms.

Buckingham emerged victorious from that battle, but Nicks later rejoined the band, and the ensuing tensions led to Buckingham getting fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

In a recent interview with Rollling Stone, Nicks explained that the decision was a result of Buckingham’s attitude, noting that “he wasn’t very nice to anybody; he wasn’t very nice to Harry Styles” during a star-studded charity event.

“I could hear my mom saying, ‘Are you really going to spend the next 15 years of your life with this man?’ I could hear my very pragmatic father — and by the way, my mom and dad liked Lindsey a lot — saying, ‘It’s time for you guys to get a divorce.’ Between those two, I said, ‘I’m done,’” she said, adding:

Singer Stevie Nicks and musician Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac perform at The Staples Center on July 3, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I hope he lives a long life and continues to go into a studio and work with other people. He’s also an icon, and he can teach people. He’s not stopped in his tracks. He can still make music and have fun.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Nicks closed the door on a possible band reunion, noting that Fleetwood Mac “died” with singer-songwriter Christine McVie, who passed away in 2022.

“There is no more Fleetwood Mac now”, Nicks explained, “because when Christine [McVie] died, Fleetwood Mac died. We cannot replace her.”

So yeah, the fact that Nicks and Buckingham are hinting at any sort of collaboration is quite a shock.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation, and we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.