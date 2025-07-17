Donald Trump Diagnosed with Rare Vein Condition

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As it turns out, despite what his administration may want you to think, Donald Trump is NOT in peak medical condition.

On Thursday, the public learned that President Trump has been diagnosed with a “benign and common” vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed swelling in his legs.

The White House confirmed this news itself.

Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at an artificial intelligence and energy summit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The president’s physician, Sean Barbabella, said in an official memo that the Commander-in-Chief underwent a complete health examination after he noticed mild swelling in his legs.. and it revealed no evidence of a more serious condition such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt read the memo at Thursday’s press briefing, and then the White House released it.

For those wondering:

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which valves inside certain veins don’t work the way they should, which can allow blood to pool or collect in the veins.

About 150,000 people are diagnosed with it each year, and the risk goes up with age. Symptoms can include swelling in the lower legs or ankles, aching or cramping in the legs, varicose veins, pain or skin changes.

Treatment may involve medication or, in later stages, medical procedures.

President Donald Trump celebrates following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Elsewhere on Thursday afternoon, Leavitt addressed bruises periodically visible on the back of Trump’s hand.

She said they were caused by irritation from “frequent handshaking,” coupled with his aspirin regimen.

Photos of the president at the Club World Cup soccer final in New Jersey over the weekend depicted him with noticeably swollen ankles, fueling speculation about the cause.

“All results were within normal limits,” the doctor’s memo said. “An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart function, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

Leavitt, meanwhile, concluded:

“The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here.”

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a multilateral lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House July 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

