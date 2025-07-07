Justin Bieber Announces ‘Detox’ After Denying Drug Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber is sending mixed signals to his worried fans.

Earlier this year, his reps vehemently denounced reports of the singer’s alleged drug use. This despite Bieber’s apparent bong-and-blunt videos and his admitted history of substance abuse.

Now, despite the denials of drug use, he’s opening up about detoxing.

Some fans are expressing relief. Others are asking him to explain the seemingly contradictory messages.

On Sunday, July 6, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to upload a series of somewhat intense selfies.

Looking sunburnt and perhaps a bit haggard, the singer smiles into the camera, his head loosely covered with a towel.

One photo shows a landscape with trees in a heavily wooded area visible just over a bridge.

“Detoxxxxxxxxxx,” Bieber captioned the photos. He opted against offering further context.

As we reported earlier this year, Bieber’s rep disputed allegations that he was using drugs.

While the singer appeared to blaze it on social media, his representative claimed that any speculation that he might be using drugs was “harmful.”

The rep went on to say that discussing Bieber’s physical and mental health was “exhausting and pitiful” and not, you know, a normal discussion among fans who worry about his well-being.

To be clear, “detox” can mean many things. Justin Bieber using the term might not be as clear as people imagine.

For most, the most accurate interpretation is the most literal one.

The first stage of rehab, for some, is simply avoiding a toxic substance — whether it is alcohol or a harder drug.

The detox process allows the substance to leave one’s system and, of course, for an addict to undergo withdrawal. This is only the beginning of the recovery process, and not the end.

However, we have to emphasize that “detox” has come to have a different, somewhat sillier meaning. This is particular true among the wealthy (like Bieber) and the very gullible (like Bieber).

Some people will purge massive sections of their diets and call it a “detox.”

They will drink diuretic teas and imagine that their body is cleansing itself of harmful substances such as microplastics, mercury, and more.

Is this scientific? No. Is this medically advisable? Also no.

When a doctor puts someone on an exclusion diet to detect allergies and more, that’s one thing. Doing a goofy cleanse on your own is not a magical reset on your body.

With that in mind, we have to acknowledge that Justin Bieber might not be referring to a “detox” from alcohol or harder drugs.

He might mean that he’s taking a break from cheese or is drinking tea that makes him run to the bathroom every 40 minutes.

(Again, this is a guy who drives a Cybertruck and posts genAI conversations as if they’re meaningful instead of embarrassing. We can only guess as to what he’s thinking)

If Bieber was abusing substances and is no longer doing that, this is wonderful news! But we cannot take this as an admission of anything of the sort.