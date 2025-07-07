Cardi B Deletes All Photos of Stefon Diggs: Is It Over?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs called it quits?

That’s the question on the minds of a lot of fans following news that Cardi has deleted all of Stefon’s pics from her Instagram page.

The surprise move comes just one month after the hip hop icon and the NFL star made their relationship Instagram official.

NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sit courtside during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Have Stef and Cardi called it quits?

We don’t know exactly how long Cardi and Stef have been dating, as until fairly recently, they kept their relationship mostly private.

Over Memorial Day weekend, however, Cardi posted a pic in which she and Diggs could be seen packing on the PDA on a yacht in Miami.

Now it looks as though the couple went public during one holiday weekend and broke up during the next one.

Cardi and Stef might have hit rough waters during a boat party

Now, these two seem to spend a lot of time on boats.

In addition to their Miami yacht selfie there was an incident in May in which Diggs was spotted partying on the high seas in the presence of some bikini-clad fans.

Video of the party showed Diggs holding what appeared to be a bag of pink powder.

Cardi was also in the video, so it’s not like the footage came as a shock to her.

Still, the clip is on the minds of a lot of fans these days as the Cardi-Stef romance seems to have imploded quite rapidly.

As recently as June 24, Cardi was gushing about Diggs during a romantic getaway to France.

“Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle,” she raved while giving her Instagram followers a video tour of Château de Farcheville.

Apparent Cardi-Diggs split leaves fans baffled

These days, Cardi fans are trying to make sense of her chaotic love life.

“Have they broken up already??” one person asked, according to the New York Post.

“Bro didn’t renew the 30-day trial,” another wrote.

“Damn they over already? That was quick,” a third chimed in, as a fourth added, “Cardi where Diggs at?”

Despite the “30-day trial” quips, Stef and Cardi appear to have first hooked up back in February.

But these days, it looks like their romance is on the rocks.