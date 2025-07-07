Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged to Sid Wilson at Dad Ozzy’s Final Show

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Osbourne and longtime partner Sid Wilson are officially engaged!

The couple have been dating since at least 2022, and they share a son together.

Sid proposed backstage at the final concert of Kelly’s dad, Ozzy Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, which took place over the weekend.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Kelly shared a video of the unexpectedly humorous moment on her Instagram page.

Ozzy Osbourne hilariously interrupts Sid Wilson’s proposal

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Sid can be heard saying in the video.

He was then interrupted by Ozzy, who quipped, “F–k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

“Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Sid pressed on.

Kelly accepted, and she’s now being flooded with congratulations on social media.

Kelly and Sid confirmed they were dating in February 2022, when she posted a photo of the two of them on Valentine’s Day.

Kelly called Sid her best friend and “soulmate” and stated that she couldn’t believe they’d become a couple after “23 years of friendship.”

Ozzy says farewell

The occasion was a bittersweet one, as the beginning of the next phase for Kelly and Sid also marked the end of Ozzy’s career as a live performer.

The rock legend took the stage in his native Manchester, England, alongside original Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, drummer Bill Ward, and guitarist Tony Iommi.

Osbourne revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, and he performed while seated on a black leather throne.

“Your support over the years has made it all possible for us to live the lifestyle we live,” Osbourne told the audience before the band launched into their final song, “Paranoid,” adding:

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you. We love you.”

The concert, which was hosted by Jason Momoa, benefitted several worthy organizations, including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, according to CNN.

Needless to say, it was a memorable day for all involved.

Our sincere congrats go out to Kelly and Sid!

