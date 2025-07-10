Jinger Duggar: My Family is Doing Great! No Drama, No Problems!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar paints a decidedly cozy picture of her notorious family.

Right now, Josh is in prison where he belongs. The family cult’s abuses and extreme beliefs continue to be exposed.

But, to hear Jinger and her husband describe it, things are so great now.

Maybe for her. One has to wonder if she briefly forgot Jill’s situation as she describes her latest trip to Arkansas.

During the July 2, 2025 episode of her podcast, Jinger Duggar described a trip home. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo went ‘Back to the Big House’

Recently, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo ventured where others dare not tread: the Duggar compound in Arkansas.

The couple reflected upon the visit on the July 2 episode of their The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast.

“You know, it’s a really special family,” Jeremy generously appraised his in-laws. He then wildly claimed:

“Like, it’s a really fun family.”

In Jeremy Vuolo’s opinion, his in-laws are in a good place these days. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“They’ve been through a lot these last few years, the Duggars have,” Jeremy Vuolo acknowledged.

Despite the long-overdue end of their reality TV empire and Josh’s hard-earned prison sentence, he added:

“It seems like everyone’s in a really good place.”

Jeremy added vaguely: “Everyone’s had to work through things in their own ways.”

Most of the family have flown the coop

Later, Jeremy Vuolo continued to describe wife Jinger Duggar’s family by saying: “Things are in a really good place with our family now.”

They also discussed the family home and how much things have changed with so many Duggar children now being Duggar adults.

“You have maybe five kids who live there now,” Jinger noted. That is a tremendous number of children under one roof — unless, of course, you are one of 19 siblings.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar chat on the July 2, 2025 episode of their podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“And they’re all grown … [the youngest] Josie is, what, 15?… Jordyn she’s grown up. Jenny’s grown up. [Johanna’s] grown up,” Jinger described.

Notably, she speaks of her siblings as many of us might speak of a cousin’s children whom we see every few years.

“…When I left, that was a long time ago,” Jinger recalled.

“It was eight-and-a-half years ago and those little kids are all grown up. And it’s hard for me to picture the little kids as teenagers and as adults now.”

Gesturing, Jinger Duggar describes how last-minute some family visits have been. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The Duggar compound has new, quadrupedal residents

All empty nesters cope in different ways. (Many Millennials comparing notes find that their moms keep informally adopting young adult neighbors)

Jinger Duggar revealed that her parents have now filled their property with a whole farm’s worth of goats, chickens, cows, and other livestock.

Although the Duggar home now lacks kids, Jinger said it does have new residents: a whole bunch of goats, chickens, and cows!