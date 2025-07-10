Denise Richards Reality Show Canceled Amid Ugly Divorce?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, we reported on the shocking news that Aaron Phypers had filed for divorce from Denise Richards after seven years of marriage.

The news came as a shock to fans for many reasons, not the least of which was the fact that Phypers seemed devoted to Richards during his appearances on the first season of her reality show.

Now, as though the actress hasn’t suffered enough loss this year, it seems that Denise Richards & Her Wild Things will not be returning to Bravo.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Denise Richards’ reality show is one-and-done

Yes, it seems that Denise’s time as the title star of her own series has already come to an end.

But sources close to the situation insist that the show was not canceled.

No, according to TMZ, the show was always meant to be a single-season affair.

Of course, it’s easy for network execs and Richards’ reps to say that now. But we’re guessing if Wild Things had delivered blockbuster ratings, a second season would be filming as we speak.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend Bravo’s Premiere Party For “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Season 9 And “Mexican Dynasties”at Gracias Madre on February 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

It’s a common tactic used by networks and streaming services nowadays:

Everything is a limited series, unless it turns out to be wildly popular, then it gets a “sequel” season. It’s a clever bit of semantics that ensures that neither stars nor networks have to endure the stigma of cancelation.

Plus, this way, Denise is able to remain on good terms with Bravo, which means a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return is always a possibility.

All of that said, it seems that Richards’ show was canned ahead of her divorce, not because of it.

‘Wild Things’ offered insights into Denise’s relationship with Aaron

In one memorable scene, Denise and Aaton explained that they would never get a divorce “even if they hate each other.”

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend American Humane’s 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“It’s not easy being married to me,” Denise admitted in a confessional.

“It is not, and she said it!” Phypers agreed. “But this is it. I’m done.”

“Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f–king get divorced,” added Richards, who was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.

“No, we’ll just have different homes or something. … But we’re not gonna hate each other,” Phypers said.

To be fair, this split probably won’t be as ugly as Richards’ divorce from Charlie Sheen. But Phypers filed rather abruptly, and he is requesting spousal support.

So we’ll see what happens. Hey, if it gets messy enough, maybe Bravo will bring Denise’s show back!