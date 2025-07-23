Mackenzie McKee Claps Back at Critics of Twins’ Unique Names

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mackenzie McKee is not looking for feedback, folks.

In early June, the controversial reality star announced the birth of her twins and announced their unique names.

We live in a time when too many people just blurt out their thoughts in comments.

A lot of people had thoughts about Ja’Kharie Angie and Ja’Meikah Angella’s names.

During a tense conversation, a driving Mackenzie McKee suggests that she may have to cut off contact. (Image Credit: MTV)

Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall named their daughters Ja’Kharie and Ja’Meikah

On June 2, Mackenzie McKee welcomed her twin daughters, named, Ja’Kharie and Ja’Meikah, with husband Khesanio Hall.

As we reported, these were premature births. Mackenzie had pre-eclampsia. The babies spent time in NICU before she was finally able to take them home.

The girls’ middle names honored her mom, Angie Douthit, and Khesanio’s mom, Angella. It was their first names that seemed to ruffle feathers on social media.

As you can see, Mackenzie highlighted some of the “feedback” on her baby names. Responses were mixed.

The Ashley reports that the infamous Teen Mom star also shared a lengthier video in which she defended the twins’ names.

“As a couple, we love our kids’ names and we thought they’re beautiful,” Mackenzie affirmed.

The pushback on the names was immediate and harsh

“When we just held those names to ourselves we were really excited,” Mackenzie McKee continued. “But as soon as we put it out to the world, s–t hit the fan.”

According to her: “The moment they were born, no one was even like, ‘We’re so glad you’re alive, we’re so glad you made it through the pre-eclampsia, so glad the girls are healthy.’ No, it was immediately, ‘We hate the names!’”

Mackenzie lamented:

“…the day I had them and the day we put it out there, the comments were so sad to read.” She described “people saying, ‘You’ve ruined your kids’ lives.’”

In TikTok comments, people ranged from agreeing with Mackenzie McKee that hate on her twins’ names seemed racist to disagreeing. Some pointed out that Mackenzie herself has an alarming history when it comes to discussing race. (Image Credit: TikTok)

At this point, Mackenzie explained that Khesanio had come up with the names. She, after all, already has Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

“I don’t understand what you guys wanted me to tell my spouse who fell in love with these names,” she said. She explained his position:

“‘These are my daughters’ names. These are the only kids I’ll ever have and this is what I’m naming them.’”

Mackenzie asked: “Did you want me to look at him and say, ‘Those names are too Black for me.’ Did you guys want me to say that? Because absolutely the hell not. I’m not going to say that. I love my girls’ names.”

On MTV, Mackenzie McKee smiles after discussing a business venture. (Image Credit: MTV)

These names match with Khesanio’s family’s whole vibe

“All of [Khesanio’s mother’s] grandchildren have names that start with ‘J’ and they’re all very long names. Like, three or four syllables long. So this will be grandkid number six and seven [for her]. And her last grandkids,” Mackenzie McKee explained.

“So, all of them have the ‘J’ names, they’re very long names. And they’re names that, especially here in America, you haven’t heard, most likely,” she admitted.

“We already knew from the get-go that we were going to have to follow that trend.”

Mackenzie shared: “[I told Khesanio], ‘I’m warning you right now, people are going to flip s–t,’” she said. “People are going to hate them. Especially because I’m white and these are my kids. We were just going to get a lot of s–t. I already knew.”