Jessica Simpson Thirst-Traps Fans with Bra Selfie After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Last month, Jessica Simpson debuted her post-baby bikini body after another dramatic 100-pound weight loss.

The gorgeous mother of three knows that, for better or for worse, her body has been a hot topic of attention for decades.

Now, she is once again thirst-trapping her fans and followers.

This time, she has snapped a mirror selfie to tantalize the world.

Even if Jessica Simpson were not a 41-year-old mom, she'd look downright not.

This mirror selfie shows off her body in a black bra, worn under an open white overshirt.

Jessica tweeted out the photo on Sunday, May 22, including a partial smile to complete the black-and-white snap.

Her caption was simple -- a single emoji depicting kissing lips, as if blowing a kiss to her fans.

"Always looking so beautiful, Jessica," replied one tweet.

Another Twitter user called her a "goddess" while another praised: "Looking good, girl!"

More than a month earlier, Jessica had sat down for a remote talk with the hosts of The Real Daytime.

In the wake of having shared a can't miss bikini selfie, Jessica shared that her 100-pound post-baby weight loss "took three years."

Jessica described her strategy for shedding pounds: "I call it determined patience."

"I believe in setting small goals for yourself," Jessica expressed.

"Because in my life and how I've done it," she reasoned, "there are easy ways to throw in the towel."

"And," Jessica continued, immediately aiming for long-term goals "just feel like it's impossible."

"So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal," Jessica explained.

In fact, her long-term plan wasn't the outfit that she wore for her weight loss debut.

Whatever people may think of her, it wasn't a specific wardrobe choice that drove her.

"Being in a bikini for me was never my main goal," Jessica noted.

Her weight loss announcement earlier this month came alongside a bikini selfie, but that was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Apparently, Jessica hadn't even planned to wear one in private, let alone share that pic.

"I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on the bikini," Jessica revealed during the interview.

That was "because I thought I was going to be in a one piece."

"So when I put that two piece on," Jessica shared, "I got super emotional and I was like 'I did this. It happened.'"

"It was just like in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone," Jessica admitted.

The spur-of-the-moment bikini selfie happened "because I was very proud of myself."

Jessica swelled with pride "for doing what at times felt completely impossible."

This is not Jessica's first rodeo.

"I've lost 100 pounds three times," she added, referring to one dramatic loss for each pregnancy.

Jessica acknowledged: "I definitely gained a lot of weight during my pregnancies."

"I celebrate pregnancy," Jessica expressed..

"But," she went on to admit, "this last pregnancy was really hard for me."

Jessica concluded: "I don't know if it was because I was older and the hormones and all kinds of stuff."