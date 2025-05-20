Jennifer Lopez Suffers Nip Slip, Handles It With Grace

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to plunging necklines in front of an army of photographers.

The possibility of a nip slip is always there, lurking around the corner.

After all of her personal drama last year and some disappointing career moments, it’s nice to see the actress and singer flaunting her top-tier fashion looks.

But sometimes, a nip slip just happens. Whoops!

Jennifer Lopez attends “Good Night, And Good Luck” Broadway Opening Night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On Monday, May 19, Jennifer Lopez suffered a potentially embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

She was attending a benefit concert for the 98th birthday of composer John Kander in New York at the time.

Upon arriving at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, she wore a vibrant peach gown with a stunningly low neckline.

However, Lopez’s dressed pulled to one side — as low-cut dresses sometimes do.

This allowed for a nip slip in front of the venue, where all of the cameras were.

Lopez was wise enough to ignore the briefly misplaced textile and walk into the event, head held high, rather than making a big deal out of it.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gersonon at the Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Truth be told, Jennifer Lopez has a long history of wearing plunging necklines that at the very least tease a nip slip.

Up until “the dress” in 2015, in which subjective color perceptions ignited an online debate, referring to “the dress” meant Lopez’s Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

(The interest in that story is why Google created Google Image search, launching that in 2001)

Obviously, she knows that a nip slip can happen. That’s life.

Jennifer Lopez attends the “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Later, when Lopez departed later in the evening, she had undergone a wardrobe change.

This time, she sported a high neck dress and a lengthy train.

Both outfits were eye-catching.

But they had two very distinct vibes.

The benefit concert — which Alan Cumming hosted to celebrate Kander — drew many.

Kander’s scores to Cabaret, Chicago, and more have touched countless fans.

Notably, he also scored Kiss of the Spider Woman (which is not a Marvel property, despite the name).

Lopez stars in the musical film, which received a standing ovation during a screening at Sundance.

2024 was not a great year for Jennifer Lopez films. It sounds like 2025 is going to be very different for her.