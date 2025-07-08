Jax Taylor Admits to ‘Violent’ Reaction Upon Learning That Brittany …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jax Taylor is finally ‘fessing up to some bad behavior.

But as usual, he’s partislly blaming it on someone else.

As you’re probably aware, Jax’s divorce from Brittany Cartwright has been even messier than expected.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

Most of the blame lies on Jax’s shoulders, of course.

These days Taylor is newly sober, and as he makes his way through the 12 Steps, he’s kind of, sort of taking some responsibility.

But he’s also blaming Brittany for triggering his bad behavior.

Jax Taylor says he exploded after learning of Brittany Cartwright’s hookup

As we previously reported, Brittany hooked up with one of Jax’s friends during one of their separations.

And even though he’s cheated on her many, many times over the course of their relationship, he says he flew into a tantrum when he learned the news.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

That revelation comes courtesy of Jax’s appearance on a podcast hosted by addiction and recovery specialist Richard Taite.

Taylor revealed that he smashed furniture when Brittany told him of her fling.

“How could this be happening to me? I’m Jax Taylor?” Jax recalled thinking.

Jax says he now blames the incident on himself (as he should!), and he even hinted that Brittany might be on the verge of giving him another chance.

Taylor assures host that he’ll never touch another drop

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor assured Taite that he’s done with booze and drugs for life.

TV personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

“I know for a fact — and I know you’re not supposed to say it — but I know for a fact I will not touch drugs and alcohol again,” he said. “I know that. I have no interest in it. I’m not triggered by it.“

“But so now I can look back and say, ‘What the f–k was I doing? Why didn’t I stop this years ago?’” Taylor continued, adding that he’s made a whole new group of friends in recovery:

“I want to make it very clear, I’m not going to ever stop going to AA for the rest of my life. I love it. It’s like a drug to me. I love going and meeting the guys,” he said. “:My sober friends, I’ve shifted from my drunk friends, now I have a sober group of friends. We have a great time. We go out to dinner.“

These days, Brittany is dating musician Will Gittens.

And it’s certainly her prerogative to try and save her marriage — but we hope she’ll give it some serious thought.