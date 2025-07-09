Kirsten Storms to Take Break from General Hospital After 20 Years

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve got another soap opera shake-up, folks.

To be specific, we have another soap opera shake-up from the world of General Hospital.

About a week after Eva LaRue announced that she was done with the daytime drama, we’ve learned that one of the show’s longest-running main players won’t be seen on the small screen for awhile, either.

Kirsten Storms in a scene from General Hospital. (Disney)

Kirsten Storms who first appeared as Maxie Jones on the series in 2005, revealed on Monday she is “taking a break” from the program — and moving to Tennessee.

“I really want to thank GH, the ABC network executives, the writers for agreeing to let me take this time,” Storms said in a July 7 Instagram video. “I know Frank and the producers there know my reasons, and I am so grateful that they understand and are supportive.”

Due to scheduling conflicts, Storms was temporarily replaced on the series on July 3 by Nicole Paggi.

According to Variety, Paggi will appear again as Maxie in episodes on July 30 and Aug. 13, while Storms will be back on air the week of August 18 in pre-taped scenes to fulfill her current story.

Following this brief run, she won’t be seen again until, at the earliest, much later in the year.

Kirsten Storms attends The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“When you approach a job like this, they can always be like, ‘Forget it. We’ll let you out of your contract if you’re gonna leave the state,’” Storms continued. “GH did not do that, which was kind of amazing, because I also asked for some time off.”

While sharing her update, the Days of Our Lives alum — who shares daughter Harper, 11, with ex Brandon Barash — told her followers to PLEASE be weary of any information about her absence that isn’t directly from her.

“If you don’t read about it or watch a video on it from my page, take it with a grain of salt,” Storms cautioned. “People like to say a whole bunch of stuff.”

This is how Storms wrapped up her message:

“I promise you the storyline they have going on until my return to Port Charles is kind of [incredible]. You guys are gonna freak out, actually. Can’t wait to see the comments online about that.”

Kirsten Storms attends the Disney and ABC Television Group’s TCA Summer Press Tour on July 15, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Storms also said she plans “on documenting as much of this new journey on my social media as I can. It’s always been a dream of mine to move to a place like [Tennessee], it’s hard to believe it’s really happening.”

“I’ve loved the journey and learned so much but it’s time to grow in a different direction… very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me,” wrote the Emmy Award-nominated actress, who had portrayed Summer Newman for three years, at the time.