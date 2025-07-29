Heidi Klum Defends Mother-Daughter Lingerie Modeling with Leni: ‘I’m …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Heidi Klum remains a total knockout.

And, even if it can be controversial when discussed thoughtlessly, hotness clearly runs in the family.

It isn’t controversial that her 21-year-old daughter, Leni, also got into modeling.

But the mommy-daughter lingerie photoshoots are raising some eyebrows. Klum has a simple explanation.

Heidi Klum attends the Calzedonia billboard presentation at Friesenwall on June 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum is 52 and as hot as ever

This week, People published an interview with legendary supermodel Heidi Klum.

Perhaps best known for Project Runway and for her legendary Halloween costumes, she has been modeling for decades.

And, at 52, she still likes to, in her words, “run around sexy.”

Klum affirmed: “For me to be older, it doesn’t matter. I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do.”

Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for amfAR)

“The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf,” Klum advised.

“You’re not off the shelf,” she declared. We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see.”

Klum emphasized:

“Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring.”

Didn’t she get some backlash for photoshoots with her daughter?

Heidi Klum and her 21-year-old daughter, Leni, posed in lingerie for Intimissimi, an Italian brand. The backlash was so intense that she had to deactivate Instagram comments to quiet the critics.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,'” she acknowledged.

To be clear, the photos show them seated or standing side-by-side.

“But for us? I’m proud of my daughter,” Klum expressed. “She’s fine with me like that.”

Klum also reminded people that her European origins give her a less regressive view of the human body.

“When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on,” she noted, sharing that she has always been “very open” with her body.

“I’m European …my kids don’t know me any other way,” Klum noted.

“And are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”

Supermodel Heidi Klum arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It is perfectly reasonable to do a double take at Heidi Klum and Leni’s mommy-daughter lingerie modeling.

But then, isn’t that the point behind the campaign?

Besides, just as with Sami Sheen and Denise Richards’ mother-daughter OnlyFans “collabs,” nothing salacious, let alone taboo, is actually happening.

Would people be raising the same complaints if mother and daughter were posing for a family photo at the beach in bikinis that cover (or uncover) just as much? Perhaps critics need a little perspective.