Heidi Klum Criticized For Posting Revealing Photos of Teenage Daughter Leni

Usually, when Heidi Klum makes headlines in October, it’s because she once again won Halloween with an extravagantly bonkers costume.

But this time, the modeling icon is in the news for a different reason.

Heidi isn’t used to being on the receiving end of criticism, but there are at least two reasons why she’s probably not too bothered by the mini-scandal cooked up this week by social media pearl-clutchers:

For one thing, it’s not a legitimate controversy, and it’s definitely not the sort of thing that could derail the career of anyone as beloved and revered as Heidi Klum.

US-German models Leni Klum and Heidi Klum arrive for Harpers Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdales 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s 59th in New York City on September 9, 2022. (Getty Images)

On top of that, the latest criticism of Heidi is calling attention to the burgeoning modeling career of her 19-year-old daughter, Leni Klum.

And when you’re just starting off in such a competitive field, there’s no such thing as bad press.

Anyway, the controversy has to do with pics that both Heidi and Leni posted to their Instagram pages this week.

“The new @intimissimiofficial campaign is out now! The collection is now available in all Intimissimi stores!” Leni captioned the post above.

As you can see, it features mother and daughter posing for a photoshoot because that’s what models do.

Yeah, they’re not wearing a whole lot — but again, that sort of comes with the territory of modeling.

Leni first shared pics from her Intimissi campaign earlier this year.

At the time, she added a fun, interactive component by encouraging fans to spot the Klums’ new billboards throughout Germany.

“Our new @intimissimiofficial campaign! Find my mom and I on billboards all over Germany and tag us if you see it!! Explore the new collection now online and in all Intimissimi stores,” Leni wrote.

The initial pics didn’t generate much controversy back in May, but for some reason, the second round of photos has the internet’s most puritanical hall monitors all in a tizzy.

“The photo looks very photoshopped to be honest and the model looks underage …. it’s not great,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“She is a beautiful model but why make her look younger? It looks inappropriate,” another added.

“Why is Heidi letting her daughter wear that? Does no one else think this is very weird?” a third asked.

“I see that she’s 19 but def looks younger than that, and a teenager with her mom in lingerie like this is extremely weird anyways,” a fourth chimed in.

“Extremely bizarre and uncomfortable,” another user agreed.

We understand the concern for the possibility that a young person might be exploited or forced into a situation in which she didn’t feel comfortable.

But like — Leni’s mom was there the whole time, so that’s probably not what happened.

Anyway, at least these people found something to get upset about because there’s certainly not enough of that in the world these days.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re gonna go watch the news and cry for a while.