Ellen DeGeneres: America Sucks Now! I Love England!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It didn’t take long for Ellen DeGeneres to go from one of television’s most beloved personalities to one of Hollywood’s most despised human beings.

That’s what happens when you’re accused of faking a nice persona when the camera is on… and being a cruel and toxic boss when the camera is off.

As you may recall, various employees spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about four years ago and offered up numerous examples of how producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show treated them like crap.

Ellen was largely blamed for what transpired backstage and she ended her talk show not too long after these allegations were made public.

Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room with the Carol Burnett award during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

This past November, meanwhile, sources claimed that DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were moving to the United Kingdom.

The comedian herself confirmed as much on July 20.

Amid a conversation in the English town of Cheltenham, broadcaster Richard Bacon asked DeGeneres whether reports that President Donald Trump played a role in the move were correct, to which Ellen replied, Yes.

Originally, DeGeneres thought she and her wife would spend just three or four months of the year at their “part-time house” in the U.K., she explained to Bacon at Cheltenham’s Everyman theater.

Then, Trump was re-elected as Commander-in-Chief.

Ellen DeGeneres introduces Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The spouses “got here the day before the election,” DeGeneres recalled, “and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ … And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”

In the same sit-down, the polarizing celebrity also raved to Bacon about life in the U.K., according to the BBC.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” the star said, adding that she and de Rossi are “just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life.”

Continued the California native:

“We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks.”

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A pretty harsh critic of Donald Trump’s America, Ellen went on… just gushing over her new nation.

“Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite,” she said. “I just love it here.”

DeGeneres isn’t the only famous U.S. comedian to make a move to Europe because she has disdain for the President.

Earlier this year, Rosie O’Donnell relocated to Ireland in response to Trump’s return to the White House.

Trump then recently said he would revoke O’Donnell’s American citizenship, which is both hilarious and very scary.

He has not yet commented on Ellen’s move or her latest comments.