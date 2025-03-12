Rosie O’Donnell Has Moved to Ireland In Response to Trump Reelection

Reading Time: 2 minutes

While the red and blue teams continue to battle it out Stateside, Rosie O’Donnell has opted out by decamping to the Emerald Isle.

Yes, the actress and comedian revealed this week that she’s decided to relocate to Ireland on a semi-permanent basis in response to political conditions in the US.

Rosie shared the news with fans in a lengthy TikTok video.

Rosie confirms that she has fled the US

In the clip above, O’Donnell explains her decision to leave her homeland behind in search of greater political stability.

“It has been heartbreaking to see what is happening over there politically and hard for me personally as well,” she told her followers.

“When you know it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she continued.

Rosie O’Donnell performs onstage during FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O’Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A difficult decision

Rosie said she never imagined that she wold move to another country, but she did so for the sake of her youngest child, Clay.

“Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child,” she explained.

Rosie added that she has Irish-born grandparents and is “in the process” of securing citizenship.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” she also said.

“I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” O’Donnell added.

Rosie O’Donnell attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine Benefitting The Scleroderma Research Foundation at Fairmont Century Plaza on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A message of hope and unity

Rosie concluded by offering words of support to others who might be feeling uneasy about recent developments in the US.

“I encourage everyone to stand up, to use their voice, to protest, to demand that we follow the constitution in our country, and not a king and not a man and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style,” O’Donnell added, before concluding:

“Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos, if possible. But I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”

Clearly, Rosie still has love for her country. But for the time being, she just feels safer elsewhere.