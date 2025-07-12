Donald Trump Threatens to Revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship, Declares …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump just went nuclear in his never-ending war of words with Rosie O’Donnell.

Earlier this year, O’Donnell relocated to Ireland in response to Trump’s return to the White House.

Now, the president is suggesting that Rosie remain on the Emerald Isle on a permanent basis.

In fact, he’s saying he might make it impossible for her to return to the US.

Rosie O’Donnell attends the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, November 19, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump says he’s giving ‘serious consideration’ to revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform this morning, according to TMZ.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

Of course, the president cannot legally revoke citizenship simply because the citizen in question has criticized his policies.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a multilateral lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House July 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But Trump has a long history of disregarding the usual checks on the president’s power, and in doing so, he often receives a surprising amount of support from his allies in Congress.

Trump reignites dormant feud with inflammatory remarks

Trump also has a history of expressing his lingering resentments toward oppositional celebrities without any recent provocation.

In May, for example, Trump posted that Taylor Swift was “no longer hot,” despite the fact that Swift had made no public mention of him in several months.

Some Trump supporters have expressed bafflement with the president’s fixation on these feuds, while others have applauded him for remembering every slight.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as African Leaders deliver remarks during a multilateral lunch in the State Dining Room of the White House July 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Will Rosie O’Donnell be permitted to return to the US?

O’Donnell recently revealed that she’s had difficulty obtaining Irish citizenship.

Ironically, Trump’s tweet might aid her efforts, as immigration lawyers have been known to cite open hostility from a nation’s leader as evidence that their client requires asylum.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Rosie explained that she noticed positive changes in her physical and mental health after leaving the States.

“I feel healthier, I’m sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country,” she said, referring to the US.

Rosie O’Donnell attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Referencing her “feud” with Trump, she further explained that she wouldn’t feel safe in her home country until her longtime rival is no longer in power.

“I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that,” she says of living in the US under. “So I’m very happy that we made the decision that we made.”

O’Donnell has yet to publicly respond to Trump’s threat to revoke her citizenship.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.