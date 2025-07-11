Duggar Women Reunite, Detail Miscarriages and Pregnancy Losses

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Say what you want to about the Duggar family as a whole.

Lord knows this website right here has done so.

There’s plenty to criticize about this unusual group of people and plenty to be critical of, but there’s one thing on which we hope everyone can agree:

Few, if any, personal experiences are more painful than losing a child. And this is something Jinger, Jessa and Joy-Anna Duggar have all been through.

(YouTube)

On the July 9 episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, all threes sisters sat down to discuss these traumatic losses.

“Mine was at probably six and a half, seven weeks along,” Jinger said during this rare joint interview with her siblings. “I had just announced to the family. We had a big gathering on Zoom because we were in L.A.”

Later that same night, Jinger suffered through some spotting.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, it’s probably fine,’” Jinger — who welcomed her third child in March — recalled on air. “I know some people have that and we’d be fine. But for me, it wasn’t. It ended up that that was the night when it all turned into, ‘What’s happening?’”

The 31-year-old confessed that since her first pregnancy was “perfect,” she believed that “everything was gonna be fine.”

This miscarriage took place in 2019 and Jessa feared she would never have a healthy pregnancy again.

During the July 2, 2025 episode of her podcast, Jinger Duggar described a trip home. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jessa, for her part, detailed having her first miscarriage when she and husband Ben Seewald were attending a wedding in 2020.

“I went to the bathroom and there was so much blood,” the reality star, who is pregnant with their sixth baby, said.

“I was crying and we’re about to go into this wedding and you feel, to some degree, that you have to pull it together ‘cause you’ve traveled and you’re here.”

Only two years later, the 32-year-old went through her second miscarriage at 12 weeks, explaining here how she went to the doctor and then learned the baby hadn’t had a heartbeat… for weeks.

“It was a missed miscarriage, which means you don’t have the signs and symptoms that something has gone wrong and your body hasn’t really caught up. There were lots of different layers to that. Just like, ‘No. We’ve made it to the second trimester. You’re supposed to be safe once you get there.’”

Jessa is mother to Spurgeon, 9, Henry, 8, Ivy, 6, Fern, 3 and George, 18 months.

A throwback photo of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. (TLC)

Then there’s Joy-Anna, who very recently paid tribute to her stillborn child.

She said on the podcast that she had had started as a “great pregnancy” with her second baby — only for it to end in heartbreak when she delivered her and husband Austin Forsyth’s 17-week stillborn daughter Annabell in 2019.

“It doesn’t matter at what gestation, your body still thinks that you’re pregnant,” she expounded. “Even if you’re mentally struggling, physically, your body is struggling because it’s wrecked your system…

“It takes a long time physically for your body to recover from that.”

Just awful all around.

As mentioned at the outset of this article, there’s nothing off limits one can say about the monster that is Josh Duggar.

But these women forever have our sympathies for all they’ve been through.