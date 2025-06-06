Donald Trump Ditches Fames ‘Everything’s Computer’ Tesla, Alleges That …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are no longer besties.

The bromance, which began amid Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, was a short but eventful one.

Sure, you might have had friendships that ended in dramatic fashion, but how many of those have altered the course of American history?

Anyway, the Trump and Musk feud has had no shortage of fireworks, with the Tesla CEO accusing the president of consorting with pedophiles, and 47 firing back by threatening to withdraw billions of government subsidies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The war of words continues

While both sides seem to be gradually de-escalating (possibly at the behest of the cooler heads in their respective inner circles), they couldn’t back away from this conflict without firing a few parting shots.

As expected, Trump made the media rounds this morning, and while he didn’t go off on Musk as savagely as he’s flamed past rivals, he lobbed a few verbal grenades for good measure.

“I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem,” Trump told journalist Dana Bash in a phone interview according to CNN.

“No. I won’t be speaking to him for a while I guess, but I wish him well.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The president made similar remarks during a conversation with ABC.

“You mean the man who has lost his mind?” he replied, when asked if he planned to contact Musk, adding that he was “not particularly” interested in talking to his former ally.

Trump plans to unload his ‘everything’s computer’ Tesla

And as if his dismissive remarks weren’t enough, Trump reportedly plans to further distance himself from Musk by selling his Tesla.

As you may recall, back in March, Trump made a big show of purchasing a Model S car from Musk’s company.

U.S. President Donald Trump and White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sit in a Model S on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The transaction took place on the South Lawn of the White House, a public spectacle that raised numerous ethical concerns about the president’s role in promoting a private company.

But hey, at least it provided us with plenty of meme-able moments:

“Wow, that’s beautiful,” Trump said as he climbed into the passenger seat. “This is a different panel than I ever — everything’s computer!”

Sadly, the Daily Beast is reporting today that Trump is “getting rid of the Tesla” he bought as “a show of solidarity” with Musk.

To be fair, Trump was probably never gonna drive the car anyway. But the fact that he’s unloading it seems like a pretty good indication of how he feels about Musk these days.