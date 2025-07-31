Billie Eilish Celebrates Irish Crowd Looking ‘Exactly Like’ Her, Gets Accused …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Billie Eilish celebrate having an almost all-white crowd?

Obviously, signs of open and unsubtle white supremacy are widespread. From random internet trolls to White House officials, this malignancy seems everywhere.

That doesn’t mean that every accusation of white nationalism is accurate. Sometimes, it’s a tone deaf ad for jeans.

What’s happening with Eilish’s comments about loving visiting Ireland, where the crowd “looks exactly like” her?

Billie Eilish performs on stage at The O2 Arena on July 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation)

What did Billie Eilish say in Ireland?

On Saturday, July 26, Billie Eilish at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland as part of her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour.

In addition to performing her delightful music, she made comments to the audience that have circulated on social media.

Citing her Irish ancestry, Eilish told the crowd:

“It’s really cool to come somewhere and everybody looks exactly like you.” That specific line from her show made it into some social media posts.

Billie Eilish celebrates return to Irish homeland. "It's really cool to come somewhere and everyone looks exactly like you". pic.twitter.com/uCXGOj5miy — Gearóid Murphy (@gearoidmurphy_) July 28, 2025

As you can see in this tweet and beyond, some folks who live in Ireland shared the clip. We won’t speculate as to their motives. This is complex.

On the one hand, it’s neat to visit a place of your ancestry. Sure, sometimes it’s upsetting — because your ancestors suffered, or caused suffering, or both.

But it’s educational. It can feel like a pilgrimage.

But, at the same time, talking about seeing people who share your features as a pale-skinned white person (and I write this as a pale-skinned white person) can easily come across as a celebration of there being few people of color around you. Which sounds an awful lot like racism.

Billy Eilish onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Did someone take that line out of context? (Yes)

Without speculating as to any specific social media user’s possible motives, we can acknowledge that Billie Eilish said more. And context is king.

“It’s really cool to come somewhere and everybody looks exactly like you. … You’re all just as pasty as me!” she told the crowd.

In other words, she was just … poking fun at herself. And not for the first time.

cutting the video on purpose just to get people to come for her and call her a racist and a nazi for no reason at all is SO weird? maybe try logging off this app u need it https://t.co/fgGymLJ9m6 pic.twitter.com/6QAhgvEOTR — sara (@bizzleeilish) July 28, 2025

Back in 2021, Eilish hosted Saturday Night Live, acknowledging in her monologue: “I know I look like I’ve been locked in a basement for 17 years.”

And, during her guest spot on Hot Ones, she noted: “I’m so pale that you can literally see every vein in my body when I get hot.”

Though the term blue bloods has some really alarming aspects to its likely origins in Castille, it more generally refers to how fair-skinned people have more visible veins.

While blood is not actually blue, the veins can appear blue or even green, particularly along the forearm or areas of the chest.

Billie Eilish performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Just to be clear, is Billie Eilish racist?

There is no reason to believe that Billie Eilish is a white nationalist who thinks that all white people should move to Europe or wishes to join Stephen Miller in purging America of people of color.

Not just because she wouldn’t fit in with Christian nationalism (the two tend to go hand-in-hand), but because she’s a famously good person.

We can only speculate about why someone might leave off the vital context — the punchline — of Eilish’s comments.

But outrage, especially in a world where there are so many legitimate targets for righteous fury, gets more attention on a post than a self-deprecating joke.