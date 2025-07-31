Kelly Yazdi: Zac Brown’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Messy Divorce Following News of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Zac Brown announced that he was engaged to Kendra Scott, thousands of fans were quick to offer their congratulations.

But there’s one person who was less than thrilled by the news — namely, Zac’s previous wife, Kelly Yazdi.

Zac and Kelly were only married for about four months, but their divorce has been an ongoing source of drama.

US country singer Zac Brown and US jewelry designer Kendra Scott arrive for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelly Yadzi blasts Zac Brown’s ‘perfect love story’

“Everyday I wake up to some carefully crafted PR story highlighting the ‘perfect love story,’ yet I’m still being buried in legal fees and told that if I even try to tell my side of the story, that somehow I’m in the wrong…” Kelly wrote in a scathing new Instagram post.

“So today after I listened to my morning meditation, ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,’ came on and I was bitten by the creative bug…,” she continued, referring to one of the most scathing Taylor Swift songs.

“I thought about expressing myself through songwriting, but I feel like that avenue is already oversaturated. Although you’ll hear plenty of songs about me (which he’ll profit from because they are on his new album), I’m still paying attorneys fees because he won’t LEAVE ME ALONE.”

From there, Kelly referenced the lawsuit that Zac filed against her, in which he claimed that she defamed with an Instagram post about an abusive relationship in her past.

Brown was not mentioned in the post, and the case is set to head to court in September.

“Given the consequences of my prior poetry, I’ve decided to shift my creative pursuits into a new avenue: storytelling through imagery,” she wrote this week, adding:

“I’ve named this piece, ‘Rinse and Repeat’ (Part 1), organized in chronological order:”

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs during Warner Music Nashville Lunch and Performance at CRS 2022 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Kelly went on to list a number of experiences that Zac and Kendra documented on social media that were similar to her own dates with Zac.

She even provided side-by-side photos for reference.

Kelly claims Zac is following a familiar blueprint

Indeed, Zac took both Kelly and Kendra on such romantic outings as “The Bahamas Serenade,” “The Classic Alaska fishing trip,” and the “Red carpet debuts.”

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott attend Spotify House at CMA Fest 2025 – Day 1 at Ole Red on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

Kelly even alleged that she and Kendra have nearly identical engagement rings and that Zac gave Kendra a custom car that was designed for his ex.

“The rumor mill has it that my custom green Mercedes-Benz wedding present was actually REGIFTED and has been seen in Austin, Texas. (Note to self: make sure to put title in your name),” she wrote.

Yazdi concluded by explaining the actions Zac can take to move on from his messy second marriage in order to focus on planning his third wedding.

“LEAVE ME ALONE! Drop his ridiculous lawsuit against me … “WITH Prejudice”…. (meaning in legalese he cannot sue me again). If he doesn’t want me to speak up, and doesn’t want this in the news, then he should drop his lawsuits and stop using his PR machine to hide the truth,” she wrote.

She added that Zac must also reimburse her for her legal fees and return her belongings, including her “puppy dog Koa.”

Sounds like the ball is in Zac’s court. We’re thinking Kelly and Kendra would both love it he took the proper steps to resolve this situation!