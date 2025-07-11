Did Tom Brady Say Sofia Vergara Is ‘Too Old’ For Him to Date?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, we reported on the rumors that Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are enjoying a summer fling overseas.

They were both guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, and after the nuptials, Tom and Sofia joined several other A-listers on a cruise.

They eventually wound up partying together in Ibiza, and insiders claimed that they appeared to be hitting it off.

But before anyone could anoint this couple with a mashup nickname (Tofia? Som?), a buzzkill insider swooped in and claimed that Tom’s not interested in anything long-term because Sofia is “older.”

SofÃ­a Vergara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Source claims Tom can only handle Sofia ‘in small doses’

“He sees Sofia as beautiful and his type, but he isn’t going to start a relationship with her as she is older and stuck in her ways. He knows he could only take her in small doses,” the source tells The Daily Mail.

“Sofia’s Colombian heritage is sexy, and hanging out with her and other sexy people on a yacht can be intoxicating, but Tom is not going to bring his work home with him if you catch my drift,” the insider continues, adding:

“If Sofia has any thought that she is going to be in a relationship with Tom, she would be the only one with that thought… nobody should start thinking of celebrity relationship names for them because it is not something that is going to happen.”

Tom Brady arrives prior to his 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images)

As though the source hadn’t already made their point, they went on to explain that Tom isn’t looking for anything serious in the wake of his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

“Tom loves being single and is enjoying his summer before he starts working again and he is not looking for a relationship. He is always weighing his options when it comes to dating anyone. ‘Options’ being the operative word.

“He’s not looking to be settled down right now. He wants to just have fun. Flings and hookups are cool, but if anyone thinks they can have more with him right now, good luck!”

SofÃ­a Vergara attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s “The Albies” on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Thankfully, a rep from the Brady camp denies that the NFL legend ever made any sort of disparaging comment about Sofia’s age.

“Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” the rep tells People magazine.

Tom is 47, and Sofia just turned 53 this week, so it’s not as if there’s a massive age gap between them.

And that’s not the only reason we believe Brady’s rep.

Having played in the NFL into his mid-forties, we’re sure Tom has been on the receiving end of age-related insults. And for that reason, we think he’d know better than to dole out any of his own!