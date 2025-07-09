Christina Haack Teases More Seasons Despite HGTV Cancelation Frenzy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack is looking forward to new and better things.

After an overly eventful year, the HGTV star is eager to make good choices, have fun, and film more home renovation shows.

But despite on-screen drama to rival all of the behind-the-scenes conflict, there’s no guarantee that Christina’s shows are coming back.

Has HGTV canceled Christina on the Beach or The Flip Off? Here’s what the star herself has to say:

As Christina Haack listens to a guest judge speak on ‘The Flip Off,’ she updates her renovation plans. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Happy birthday, Christina Haack!

Ahead of her Wednesday, July 9 birthday, Christina Haack took to her Instagram page to reflect upon her new age.

“41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done,” she declared.

“42 – I’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself.”

Additionally, Christina intends to manifest “love & adventures with my guy and FUN with my family and friends.”

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack discusses her miscalculations. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Christina went on to yearn for “a new season of shooting, bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual / wisdom coaching with my girl.”

Christina concluded: “And of course what I’m most exited for- @clecacheechampagne … cheers to cancer season.”

Her aspiration to continue filming, presumably for HGTV, caught a lot of attention.

Outdoors, Christina Haack smiles despite the spirit of competition on ‘The Flip Off’ Season 1, Episode 5. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Has ‘The Flip Off’ or ‘Christina on the Coast’ been canceled?

Christina Haack and her fans are eager for more episodes of Christina on the Coast and The Flip Off.

HGTV has, like an alarming number of networks and streaming platforms, been canceling things left and right.

Most recently, HGTV (owned by Warner Bros Discovery and thus under the direction of David Zaslav) has culled Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, and more.

‘The Flip Off’ star Christina Haack went through major life changes during the start of the HGTV series. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Thus far, HGTV has not announced the cancelation of either Christina-led vehicle.

She is a popular star by HGTV standards, and there are people who tune in solely for her and her shows.

Canceling the series of a popular figure could be a mistake.

But the recent decisions by Warner Bros Discovery have been riddled with mistakes. Extremely popular media has been canceled, buried, or sabotaged for mystifying reasons.

The entertainment industry is at war with itself.

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

What does her post mean?

For many, seeing Christina Haack post about filming more fills them with hope and optimism.

But we have to emphasize that this is not a confirmation that her shows are coming back. For those who refer to “manifesting” things, they generally speak of this before they get what they want — not after.

Her post is not confirmation that HGTV has renewed her shows.

She’s just eager to film more, and is choosing optimism. And, you know, wishing herself a happy birthday.