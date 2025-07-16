Taylor Swift’s Father, Scott Swift, Hospitalized Following Quintuple Bypass Heart …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In recent years, Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, has become a beloved figure within the music icon’s fan base.

Scott is a frequent presence at his daughter’s concerts, and he’s been known to swap friendship bracelets with other attendees, a prized tradition among Swifties.

So millions are anxiously awaiting updates today, following news that Scott underwent a “complicated” quintuple bypass surgery.

Scott Kingsley Swift and his daughter, honoree Taylor Swift, attend the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

Taylor was by her dad’s side following procedure, sources claim

According to TMZ, Taylor was “by his side” in the hospital, along with her mom, Andrea, and her brother, Austin.

Thankfully, it seems that Scott is recovering nicely. In fact, sources tell TMZ that he “feels fantastic.”

While we’re just finding out about the procedure now, insiders say it took place over a month ago.

Bypass patients are typically hospitalized for about 10 days, with full recovery taking about 12 weeks.

Scott Swift and Honoree/Daughter Taylor Swift at the 2011 CMT Artists of the year celebration at the Bridgestone Arena on November 29, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

So while we have no official word, it’s safe to assume that after the usual observation period, 73-year-old Scott has been released from the hospital.

Scott Swift’s long road to recovery

TMZ describes the procedure as one in which “blood vessels are taken from another part of the body and transplanted to affected heart vessels to reroute blood flow and bypass the blockages.”

It’s important to note that Scott’s surgery was the result of findings during a routine physical.

He did not have a heart attack or experience any other sort of life-threatening incident leading up to the procedure.

Brittany Mahomes looks on while Taylor Swift hugs Scott Kingsley Swift and Alana Haim cheers while the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots play at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Despite the complexity of the procedure, the vast majority of bypass patients fully recover.

If Scott is following the usual recovery timeline, then he’ll probably be recovering at home for the next couple of months.

But by October, he should be ready to join Taylor at Arrowhead as she roots on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Obviously, the Swift family is prioritizing privacy at this time, but hopefully, Scott is encouraged by the many kind words being offered by Swifties today.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those wishing him a full and speedy recovery.