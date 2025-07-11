Aldo Miranda Cause of Death: TikTok Star Gone at 32

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Awful news this week out of the world of social media:

Aldo Miranda, a popular presence on TikTok who amassed over 10.2 million followers on that platform, was found dead at his home in La Paz, Baja California Sur, on Tuesday, July 8.

He was 32 years old.

(Aldo Miranda/Instagram)

We are still gathering information about what happened.

According to reports from the local Center for Control, Communication, Command, and Computing, however, Miranda’s corpse was found hanging from a cable in a second-story room at his house.

The investigation into his death is still ongoing. But the suspected cause of death is suicide, this outlet reports.

Miranda had established a VERY significant community online by posting humorous videos across both TikTok and Instagram; he had 486,000 on the latter service.

In addition to his social media success, he was also a teacher at the Ministry of Public Education, per People en Español.

(Instagram)

Miranda’s management team, the Albe Group (co-founded by Mario Aguilar and Jesica Gerbautz), uploaded an emotional tribute shortly after this news broke. It reads as follows:

“Having a hard time writing this today… Aldo Miranda was one of those people that life gave me thanks to social networks, but over time it became a true friendship, one of those that feel genuine, close and valuable

“Sometimes the internal battles are silent and we fail to see everything someone carries inside. Aldo decided to leave early, and though that hurts deeply, I want to remember him with the love, light, and joy he left in us. We are going to miss you like you have no idea.”

Separately, Aguilar and Gerbautz wrote of the influencer:

Aldo Miranda was one of those people that life gave me thanks to social networks, but over time it became a true friendship, one of those that feel genuine, close and valuable. Meeting him was amazing. He had a talent that caught, moved, and inspired.

He was also one of the first people who believed in me when I told him about Albe Group. Without thinking, he showed me his unconditional support and so we began working together, but beyond the job, a friendship was born that I will always cherish.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.