Anthony Anderson Skewered Over Lindsay Lohan Interview Where He Announced He ‘Likes …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anthony Anderson interviewed Lindsay Lohan in a deeply creepy way.

When he was in his 30s and the actress was 17, the actor interviewed her.

The jokes in the interview took several weird, sexual turns.

So weird that the clip is circulating on social media, with people asking why this gross exchange ever took place.

Acting as a substitute talk show host in 2003, 33-year-old Anthony Anderson sat and spoke with 17-year-old Lindsay Lohan. (Image Credit: MTV)

Anthony Anderson interviewed a teenage Lindsay Lohan

In 2003, Anthony Anderson filled in for Sharon Osbourne to interview Lindsay Lohan on The Sharon Osbourne Show on the December 16 episode.

At the time, Lohan was only 17. Mean Girls hadn’t even come out yet.

She was still best known for The Parent Trap and (the then-very-new) Freaky Friday, and was years away from her party girl reputation or her more recent motherhood.

During the interview, Anderson asked Lohan about her home life.

She shared that she had moved in with her friend, fellow actress Raven-Symoné.

“Both of you are beautiful women. Both of you are young and have your individual styles,” the actor praised.

Anderson then asked: “What gentlemen will be at the new pad with you and Raven-Symoné?”

Actor Anthony Anderson poses backstage on August 23, 2003. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

‘I’m illegal, for people that are old’

“No one. I don’t have a boyfriend,” Lindsay Lohan clarified to Anthony Anderson.

As you can see in the social media clip, Anderson then turned that to the audience, quipping:

“She’s single, but looking!”

Lohan pointed out that she was only 17, reminding everyone: “I’m illegal, for people that are old.”

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends Macy’s and Teen People’s “Freaky Friday” Mother/Daughter Fashion Show August 6, 2003. (Photo Credit: Matt Peyton/Getty Images for Disney)

“Some men like them young. We ain’t gonna mention no names, but I’m one of them,” Anderson joked.

Later in the interview, he told the audience “right now, we’re about to get our freak on” and scooched closer to Lohan on the couch, wrapping his arms around her.

That was a clumsy reference to Freaky Friday. But really not appropriate.

Even if he had not been a grown man in his 30s, but especially uncomfortable given his age and hers.

Anthony Anderson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “G20” on March 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

How is Anthony Anderson responding to the backlash?

Naturally, people on social media are skewering Anthony Anderson over the creepy Lindsay Lohan video.

“This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets if the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay,” his rep told Entertainment Weekly in a stern statement.

Of course, folks on social media are quick to point out that Anthony was accused of rape just a year after this interview. That’s an upsetting topic in any context.

It is true that it was sometimes considered “normal” to speak in a flirtatious manner to minors during interviews back in the day.

It famously happened to Britney Spears. That doesn’t make it not gross! It’s okay to acknowledge that some things are gross.