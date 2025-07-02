Lindsay Lohan Shares Ultra-Rare Photos of Young Son!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lindsay Lohan is a mom! That’s not new information, but it’s easy to forget.

Once, the actress was absolutely everywhere. These days, her public appearances are few and far between.

That is partially because she had a baby almost exactly two years ago.

Snaps of her young son are extremely rare. But Lohan’s offering fans a glimpse of her sweet boy!

Lindsay Lohan is sharing rare photos of her son!

If you haven’t noticed, a ton of celebrities are spending the summer in Italy.

It is extremely hot there right now — but sometimes, the rich and famous do not spend their time or money as the rest of us might.

Lindsay Lohan, too, is spending time in Italy.

And, as you can see from her Instagram photos, she is not summering alone.

“Beautiful Italy,” Lohan captioned her post.

“Cherishing this beautiful trip filled with incredible memories of love, laughter, and pure bliss with my family,” she gushed.

Lohan added to her caption: “And very delicious food!”

Luai is so cute!

In July of 2023, Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas welcomed their baby boy.

Their son’s name is Luai.

Luai is an Arabic given name, meaning little wild ox or protector.

Shammas is from Kuwait and from a minority Christian family, though the couple resides in Dubai.

“Grateful,” Lohan captioned another family photo on Wednesday, January 2.

“Unforgettable moments in Italy with my family,” she continued.

She wrote that in Italian.

We should note that you will seldom need to speak Italian beyond simple politeness (like grazie, prego, etc) as a tourist — but people in most places tend to appreciate if you did the extra homework.

Thus far, Lindsay Lohan has only one child

Lohan has hinted that she might like to give her son a sibling, perhaps as a playmate.

Some only children long for a little sibling, while others resent the changes to the family. Luai’s feelings will be his own.

For someone with her background — not merely her personal troubles from her most infamous years, but the nightmare family situation that spawned them — becoming a parent is an extra big deal.

We really do wish Lohan the best at whatever she chooses.

For now, that means enjoying a very hot family vacation in Italy.