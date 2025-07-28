JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez: It’s Over for Popular Love Island Couple!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What started out as a rumor has turned into an unfortunate reality:

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have gone their separate ways.

According to E! News and other outlets, the Love Island USA contestants are no longer dating after approximately one year as boyfriend and girlfriend.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez attend YouTube + Coachella 2025 at the Empire Polo Club, on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music)

The couple had been featured on both Season 6 of the aforementioned Peacock series and also on the Beyond the Villa special.

The 28-year old and 25-year old grew into fan favorites on Love Island, placing third during the season finale.

Since leaving Fiji, the couple had seemingly been going strong… despite being in a long-distance relationship because Craig lives in Las Vegas and Rodriguez resides in Dallas.

There had been chatter on Sunday that something was amiss between the stars because JaNa unfollowed Kenny on Instagram — as did her close friend Serena Page and Leah Kateb.

Kenny also removed JaNa’s name from his bio on the social media platform.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez attend “Love Island USA” Cast In Conversation With Remi Bader at 92NY on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Since leaving the villa, it’s a big jump moving in together with someone,” Rodriguez told Variety earlier this month in regard to living under the same roof in Los Angeles during shooting of Beyond the Villa.

“I didn’t want it to be televised, especially the first time. So we rented rooms next to each other.”

You really do learn a lot about someone when you see them on a daily, or really an an hourly, basis.

“When JaNa gets ready for events, she has a huge glam team,” Rodriguez continued in this same interview.

“Usually, there’s somebody in there for wardrobe, and sometimes I don’t have the space to change and things like that. Granted, we were always together on the show. It was great to experience L.A. and to be with her in the same city.”

Jana Craig and Kenny Rodriguez attend Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)

From the reality stars themselves, there had been little reason of late to suspect a break-up was on the horizon.

“You’re not just my best friend, you’re my safe place,” Craig wrote on Instagram in honor of her lover’s recent birthday. “I love doing life with you. Your love gives me the courage to be myself around you and for that, I’m forever thankful. I hope this day brings you as much happiness as you bring me.”

Relatedly, Kenny couldn’t help but praise JaNa on the occasion of her birthday.

“Your smile lights up every room that you walk into,” he wrote on Instagram in December. “No matter how bright the spotlight shines on you, you never fail to make others feel loved, cared for and appreciated … I am so lucky to have you in my life.”