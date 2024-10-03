Lindsay Lohan’s STILL Trying to Make ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel Happen!

In honor of Mean Girls Day, we thought there was no better time to check in on the possibility of a Mean Girls sequel.

In short, anyone who is anyone who was involved with the first movie wants to see a sequel happen. This includes Lindsay Lohan!

For the better part of the last decade or so, Lindsay has been hinting that the gang should get back together.

Now, with her brand being reboots and nostalgia and a few reunions already under her belt, it might just be time for a Mean Girls sequel to to finally be a thing.

So fetch, right? Let’s fill you in on what we know.

(Getty)

Lindsay Lohan’s Wanted A Mean Girls Sequel For YEARS!

Travel back with us, if you will, to 2016.

As Lindsay Lohan lives on Lindsay Lohan time, she was spotted celebrating Mean Girls Day a week and a half late that October with a throwback that brings to mind that girl in your Facebook feed who peaked in high school.

That’s back-in-the-day Lindsay along with Gretchen Wieners and Regina George.

Okay, considering the film came out 20 years ago, and they’re both grown-ass women in their thirties, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert would probably prefer to be referred to by their proper names, but we just have a hard time letting go of Tina Fey’s cult classic.

And it seems we’re not the only ones…

Lindsay posted a pic on October 13th of the Mean Girl girlies, along with a caption reading: “#tbt … miss you all… sequel?”

Now, of course we know that a Insta post doesn’t mean much. Except that floated the idea out there … and some interesting things happened after that.

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried pose in the audience during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium June 4, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

The Mean Girls Reunion Everyone Wanted – And Now Wants More Of!

In 2020, Lindsay, along with creator Tina Fey, and most of the original cast, reunited on October 3 for a special hosted by Katie Couric to encourage people to vote in the election.

A few days later, Lindsay delighted fans again as she Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried re-created their famous four-way phone call from the 2004 comedy.

And THEN, Lindsay returned to North Shore High along with Lacy and Amanda to reprise their characters as adults in Walmart’s Black Friday commercial in 2023.

So you see, these ladies just can’t keep away from each other. And frankly, no one wants them to! But what about an actual MOVIE? Well, there is good news on that front.

Lindsay Lohan attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show at The Shed on September 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Lindsay Lohan & Rachel McAdams ‘Interested’ in Making Mean Girls Sequel

Now, glaringly absent from the Walmart ad was Rachel, who played everyone’s favorite baddie, Regina Geroge.

The rumor was she didn’t participate due to her schedule, but it opened up the conversation about a sequel down the line. And according to sources, it sounds like everyone’s in!

“She has no regrets about not doing a Walmart commercial, which is a different thing,” a source shared with People Magazine about Rachel.

“She is super busy, but likes her former cast members and would be interested in talking about a sequel if it becomes a reality.”

The same goes for Lindsay, who the same source said “wants to do another [Mean Girls] and has a good relationship with her former cast members.”

“They are her friends and have been. Another film would be great for her and for audiences who loved the original.”

No question – so is anything in the works? Like a script?!

Funny you should ask!

(Getty)

Lindsay Has The Story All Planned Out!

Yes, if you frequently read Lindsay’s interviews, and your family hasn’t yet intervened with a Kindle and a library card, then you know the actress is still hyped on the idea of a Mean Girls sequel.

Back in 2014, Linds revealed that MG2 was part of her “five year plan.” (which also included an Oscar, but never mind that)

She even revealed she has an (extremely rough) plot outline:

“Like an older version where they’re all housewives and they’re all cheating,” she once told an interviewer.

A year later, she posted a photo from the set of the original film with a caption reading:

“Next step: #MEANMOMS (I’m trying to make it happen!)”

Yes, LiLo is basically Gretchen Wieners when it comes to making this happen.

But unlike “fetch,” the idea of Mean Girls 2 has a chance of catching on.

Nostalgia is all the rage these days, and Lindsay is already riding the wave with the sequel to Freaky Friday.

Honestly, it just makes sense to get Mean Girls 2 going next!

And yes, we are aware there is technically a Mean Girls 2 out there, but just like the limit, to us, it does not exist.