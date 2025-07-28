Amber Portwood Blasts MTV for ‘Disgusting’ Moment That Made Her Quit …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amber Portwood is sharing the “disgusting” moment that allegedly prompted her to quit.

Despite recent (and dubious) reports of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter‘s cancelation, Amber continues to rail against the franchise that made her famous.

Reality TV’s couch connoisseur has long insisted that she quit and was not fired. And that may be true!

But, to hear her tell it, producers spent the show orchestrating events to make her look bad. And now she’s living with the “consequences” even though everything is totally not her fault.

Speaking energetically into her phone, Amber Portwood expresses herself. (Image Credit: MTV)

Amber Portwood says that what producers did ‘was disgusting’

Unfortunately, Amber Portwood has continued her trend of untethered TikTok Live sessions.

(Someone who loves her, if she has any of those left, needs to tell her to stop)

“What they did with my daughter, when they had her text me,” Amber ranted against Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“That whole bullcrap situation they planned to get me to have a reaction? It was disgusting.”

Long-suffering Leah Shirley has had a lot to process about her estranged mother. (Image Credit: MTV)

Clearly, Amber’s tirade is about the finale moment when Leah Shirley texted her estranged biological mother.

The text was simple: Leah told Amber that she’d cut off contact voluntarily.

Amber has repeatedly tried to believe that others were manipulating her daughter, but that was not the case.

Naturally, Amber pitched a fit. Hearing from Leah for the first time in ages, only to receive that formal message sent her emotions spiraling.

Sitting on her porch, Amber Portwood chats on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ before she allegedly quit. (Image Credit: MTV)

Poor Leah once again got an earful from her estranged biological mother

As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers may recall, Amber Portwood lashed out, calling Leah “rude” and “disrespectful.” She said this directly into the camera.

Naturally, she also realized that this text arriving when she was on camera was likely not a coincidence.

Many fans also concluded that a producer likely requested that Leah send the text during filming.

It goes with the territory.

Wearing a bold pair of glasses and a striped top, Amber Portwood recalls the well-deserved rejection that she received from her daughter for years. (Image Credit: MTV)

“That was the end of it!” Amber declared during her TikTok Live rant. “I was done after that. That was the last time I ever filmed with them.”

She griped about the show’s effect on her life, insisting: “I’m dealing with the consequences! Not [the producers]!”

Yes, Amber does sometimes face consequences for her behavior.

“If we make mistakes, we’re dealing with the consequences, either right then and there, or later on. It’s always going to be that way,” Amber continued.

“The only thing I can tell you is the number one thing that MTV can never say about me: I was never honest.”

Despite her many flaws, Amber Portwood does sometimes make a solid point. And she’s doing just that during this confessional moment from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

Amber also took some time to boast about her ‘fame’

“Look up ‘celebrity birthdays’ and I’m on there,” Amber Portwood ranted and raved. “You look up Cameo, I’m on there. Actually, I’ve been on there. I was one of the first ones to go on there, actually.”

Despite having put producers on blast, she also bragged about having been in control when she was filming.

Amber added: “There is probably so much footage of me literally saying to them, ‘Get the F out of my house!’”

Most people would not consider yelling obscenities at your job to be boast-worthy. But Amber sees things from her own, unique perspective.