Elsie Hewitt Pregnant, Baby Bumpin on First Red Carpet with Pete Davidson!

As they say, a picture is sometimes worth 1,000 words.

When it comes to Elsie Hewitt as the premiere of the film The Pickup, however, the following picture can be summed up with two (exciting!) words:

I’m pregnant.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In news broken about a week ago, Pete Davidson and his girlfriend confirmed this month that they’re expecting their first child together.

“Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Elsie captioned a carousel that included a photo of an ultrasound and many cute pictures of her and her funny lover.

As we previously detailed, Elsie Hewitt is a London-born model and actress.

She and the Saturday Night Live alum went public with their relationship back in March when they packed on the PDA during a trip to Florida.

The relationship comes on the heels of Davidson and his reportedly large penis having been engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and being in a serious relationship afterward with Kim Kardashian.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While speaking to People Magazine at this event, which was held at Regal LA Live, Davidson said of becoming a father:

“I’m just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.’

“I realized I was kind of basing my happiness on work, which is ridiculously unhealthy. So it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for.”

As you can tell, Davidson isn’t shy about talking about the work his sperm has done and what it will mean for him moving forward.

“It’s been my dream since I was little, which is cool,” he told E! News’ Nikki Novak about entering parenthood.

“When you have dreams when you’re little and then you get older, sometimes those feelings change — that didn’t change for me. I’m mostly just excited. I don’t have time to think about myself as much anymore or be in my head. I just realized this is kind of just a job, and now I have something to do it for.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The couple has started to talk about baby names, but has not yet revealed if they know the gender for their impending boy or girl.

“I know my dad wanted to name my sister Harley for Harley Davidson, and that didn’t go well,” he joked on the red carpet before making it clear:

“It’s not going to be Harley.”







