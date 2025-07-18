Kristen Bell Nude Posted by Husband Dax Shepard in Weirdest Emmy Nomination Celebration, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristen Bell landing an Emmy nomination has husband Dax Shepard celebrating in an unusual way.

Namely, by sharing a naked photo of his talented wife.

These two have publicly honored each other and continue to be fairly relatable and down to earth on most topics.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Kristen Bell is up for an Emmy!

At 44, Kristen Bell has received a nomination for Best Comedy Actress.

(She has deserved this nomination and others for a very long time)

The nomination is for portraying Joanne, the lead character on Netflix’s Nobody Wants This.

This is Bell’s long overdue first Emmy nomination even after she knocked it out of the park on The Good Place and Veronica Mars and as the narrator on the original Gossip Girl.

On Instagram, Dax Shepard offered his wife congratulations on her Emmy nomination. (Image Credit: Instagram)

To cheer on his wife for her Emmy nomination, Shepard took to his Instagram page this week to share a message.

“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” he captioned.

“This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right,” Shepard wrote. “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

Proud husband Dax Shepard proves those in Hollywood aren’t as different from the rest of us after all. He celebrated his wife Kristen Bell's Emmy nomination by running to social media to post a naked picture of her.https://t.co/poyOZeG3W7 pic.twitter.com/JiLbJexh29 — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) July 16, 2025

Dax Shepard is definitely getting people’s attention

His Instagram photo, which has of course swiftly made the rounds elsewhere on social media, is raising eyebrows.

If we had to hazard a guess, we’d say that the pic that Dax Shepard posted is of Kristen Bell doing naked, outdoor yoga. Perhaps a downward dog leg lift?

As you can see, Shepard included a crimson rectangle of censorship. Are butts allowed on Instagram?

Mostly, yes. But he offered just a little more covering for his wife.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

No reasonable person questions why Bell would be doing yoga in the buff. Clothing is a horror and we are wise to avoid it whenever possible. But … why did her husband share it?

Replies from celebrity friends range from the scandalized (Gwyneth Paltrow) to the encouraging (Nina Dobrev).

Fan replies have shared a similar mix. Some are just praising Bell’s form.

Others are calling out Shepard for what is, to be blunt, a bit of a weird choice in terms of choosing what photo to share for this particular occasion.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Belll attend the Education Through Music Los Angeles 18th Annual Benefit Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Did he mean anything bad by it?

Kristen Bell is more or less universally beloved.

Dax Shepard is mostly known for his podcast — on which he has made unfortunate choices like platforming transphobia and his weird, chummy interview with Brad Pitt.

Despite his tendency to court controversy for no discernible reason, we don’t think that Shepard meant to do anything with his post but draw more attention to his wife’s Emmy nomination.

And you know what? We’re talking about it. So we suppose that it worked.