Bobby Sherman Cause of Death: Former Teen Idol Passes Away at 81

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have more sad news to report from the world of music today, as former teen idol Bobby Sherman has passed away.

A singer and actor who rose to global fame in the 1960s, Sherman was 81 years old.

News of his death comes to us courtesy of a joint statement from Bobby’s widow, Brigitte Poublon, and longtime family friend John Stamos.

Singer Bobby Sherman performs during the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation’s 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)

Bobby Sherman’s widow and friend announce his passing

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” Stamos wrote on Instagram on behalf of Poublon.

“Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage,” the statement continued.

Best known for his 1969 single “Little Woman” and his role as house singer on the ABC series Shindig, Sherman left show business in the 1970s to focus on a career as a paramedic and deputy sheriff.

But he continued to occasionally perform for adoring crowds into the late 1990s.

American pop singer and teen idol Bobby Sherman performing on stage at Variety Club event, Hollywood, June 1971. (Photo by Alan Kent/Getty Images)

Bobby Sherman’s widow reveals late husband’s health problems

No official cause of death has been revealed for Sherman.

But his passing did not come as a total shock, as Brigitte posted in March that Bobby would be stepping away from public life after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

“As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances,” Poublon wrote on Instagram at the time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer,” she continued, adding:

Singer Bobby Sherman performs during the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation’s 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)

“During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy.”

While he reached the height of his fame nearly sixty years ago, for a generation of fans, Bobby Sherman was a full-blown pop culture icon.

News of Sherman’s passing has already inspired thousands of heartfelt tributes across the social media landscape, with many sharing fond memories of the joy he spread throughout his life.

“From being a teen idol and gold records to saving lives as a paramedic and officer, he gave his all to every chapter. Rest easy, Bobby. You made the world better,” music journalist Eric Alper wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Our thoughts go out to Bobby’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.