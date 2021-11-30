Cassie Randolph Responds to Colton Underwood's Netflix Series: Can You Please STFU About Me?

Plenty of former Bachelor stars have been re-evaluated by the show's famously fickle fan community in the years after they handed out their final rose.

But we think it's safe to say that no one has undergone quite as thorough a re-assessment as Colton Underwood.

These days, the narrative that dominates any discourse about The Bachelor Season 23 is the fact that Colton came out as gay in April of 2021.

However, as longtime fans of the show can tell you, that's far from the whole story.

Prior to coming out, Colton was accused of stalking former fiancee Cassie Randolph.

Randolph was granted a restraining order against Underwood after informing the police that the former pro football player showed up to her house unannounced on more than one occasion after they had broken up.

So it stands to reason that Cassie would be less than thrilled about an upcoming project whose primary goal seems to be the rehabilitation of Colton's battered image.

Underwood will soon be starring a Netflix series entitled Coming Out Colton.

The docudrama, which is set to debut on Friday, focuses on Underwood's struggles as a gay man, first in the NFL, and later as the face of America's most popular TV dating franchise.

The first trailer for the show premiered this week, and insiders say Randolph is deeply upset about the fact that the public will once again be relitigating her brief, tumultuous relationship with Colton.

“Cassie really just wants to move past any drama having to do with Colton," a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

"She’s being roped back into all this Colton mess because of the Netflix show."

Cassie and Colton's breakup and subsequent legal battles all happened very recently, and while Randolph has no problem with her ex telling the world his story, she understandably feels that this is all happening much too fast.

“There are a lot of bad memories associated with the end of their relationship and she wishes there was a way to completely separate herself from his narrative," says the insider.

In the trailer, Underwood admits that he put Randolph “through hell” because of his “own insecurities” about his sexuality.

“Cassie filed a restraining order against you. You went off the rails,” Underwood’s dad tells him at one point.

“What you put her through was bulls–t," a friend later echoes.

For the most part, Cassie has remained silent about revelations involving Colton's sexuality.

Most recently, she thanked fans for the support she received following her breakup, but reiterated that she has no interest in discussing the situation further.

“Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages," Cassie said on her YouTube channel in April.

“I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now," she added.

"There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward.”

While Cassie is said to be unhappy about the prospect of rehashing her recent past, the source tells Page Six that she's somewhat mollified by Colton's remorseful tone.

“It’s nice to see that he appears genuinely sorry — and it’s comforting to know that his friends and family are holding him accountable for everything he did to Cassie,” says the insider.

“At her core, Cassie supports Colton telling his story if that helps him and other people in the LGBTQIA+ community,” the source adds.

“The part that sucks is that there’s really no way for him to tell his story without mentioning their breakup.”

The insider adds that the other women from Season 23 have privately offered their support and made it clear that they're “unequivocally Team Cassie.”

Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix on December 3.