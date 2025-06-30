The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 30! With a Major Change!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Are you ready for the biggest twist in Bachelor history?

Okay. That may be an exaggeration.

But so is basically every tease for every finale in the history of this this long-running franchise.

On Monday afternoon, ABC confirmed that it had renewed The Bachelor for Season 30, adding that Scott Teti (of Bachelor in Paradise) will take over as the show’s lead.

(ABC)

Former co-showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner exited the series in March after accusations of fostering a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment behind the scenes. Both have denied the allegations.

Speculation over The Bachelor’s future spread after a season 30 renewal was NOT announced at ABC’s upfront presentation in May.

However, according to Deadline, the search for a new showrunner caused the delay.

This same outlet reports that the upcoming season is still “believed to be targeting its usual midseason window” of January 2026, although a specific premiere date has not yet been confirmed — neither has a lead for Season 30.

The latter decision ought to be an interesting one because producers typically select a suitor who advanced far on the latest season of The Bachelorette.

But there will be no new season of The Bachelorette in 2026.

Grant Ellis and his Bachelor winner, Juliana Pasquarosa. They are no longer together. (ABC)

On a related Bachelor note, Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa split up this month.

“It’s a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while also encouraging you to grow,” Pasquarosa wrote on June, adding on her official Instagram account:

“I’ve been grateful to share that experience with Grant…After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths.

“We’re still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I’m beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind.”

Two stud muffins, folks. Grant Ellis and Jesse Palmer. (ABC)

Elsewhere, but relatedly, ABC viewers can also expect an exciting new twist on Bachelor in Paradise… as the new season premieres on July 7 will feature fan favorites from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette — for the first time ever.

They will familiar faces from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“The Goldens are hitting the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC said in a June 16 press release, “proving that age is just a number as they bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how it’s done.”