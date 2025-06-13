The Bachelor Non-Shocker: It’s Over Between Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You may not believe this, folks, but Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa are going their separate ways.

Wait, what’s that?

You totally, absolutely believe that a couple who met on The Bachelor and then thought that such a contrived set up could lead to a lifetime of love and happiness realized shortly after the cameras stopped filming that it was all a bunch of made-for-TV nonsense?

Good point. Same here.

(ABC)

On June 13, both sides of this relationship released Instagram statements that confirmed their break-up.

“It’s a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while also encouraging you to grow,” Pasquarosa wrote, adding on her official account:

“I’ve been grateful to share that experience with Grant…After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths.”

Ellis garnered some backlash this spring for selecting Pasquarosa because some viewers thought he went with the fun choice instead of the series choice.

They didn’t believe Ellis was actually ready to settle down and his choice of choosing Juliana over Litia Garr was proof of this viewpoint.

Two stud muffins, folks. Grant Ellis and Jesse Palmer. (ABC)

We can’t say for certain whether this opinion is accurate. It remains to be discovered just why the couple has split.

“We’re still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I’m beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind,” Pasquarosa concluded on Instagram.

Ellis, who previously fired back against critics and who referred to himself as a “guy who’s happy he found love,” also addressed the end of his engagement on social media.

Scroll down to read his message…

Grant Ellis and his Bachelor winner, Juliana Pasquarosa. They are no longer together. (ABC)

This is one of the harder things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship.

We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term…

There’s no negativity here. No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward.

I’ll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it.

Grant Ellis arrives on his first night as The Bachelor. (ABC)

On The Bachelor finale in March, Ellis got down on one knee and proposed to Juliana in Punta Cana.

“All I can say is casting did a really good job with these ladies — they’re one of a kind,” Ellis told The Wrap after this episode aired. “It really was difficult for me at the end, just because I had two amazing women. And at the end of the day, I went with my heart.”

We wish both Grant and Juliana the very best on whatever romantic journey they embark on next.

This was an inevitable development, but it doesn’t mean we aren’t rooting for both in the big picture.