Grant Ellis Responds to Backlash Over Shocking Bachelor Pick: Does He Actually Wanna Get …

Grant Ellis has made his decision.

He’s gotten down on one knee.

He’s chosen the woman with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life… or so the latest Bachelor would like everyone to believe.

Grant Ellis and his Bachelor winner, Juliana Pasquarosa. (ABC)

On this week’s finale of the long-running ABC franchise, Ellis narrowed down his finalists to Juliana Pasquarosa and Litia Garr.

When speaking to his father about the pair of options, Ellis said the following:

“There’s love on both sides, but [it’s hard] deciding what to pick in such a short amount of time when I have a woman [Litia] who’s 31 who knows what she wants and would be there for me no matter what.

“And I have a woman [Juliana] who also loves me, but our relationship is more fun.”

In the end, Ellis went with Pasquarosa. Yes, the more fun one.

Grant Ellis arrives on his first night as The Bachelor. (ABC)

As you might expect, Grant’s phrasing has come back to bite him via social media.

“Sooo Litia can’t be a 30 year old that knows what’s [sic] she wants and be fun? Litia is too mature for Grant. #TheBachelor,” one critic wrote online in response, while another echoed this sentiment:

“You have ‘a woman who knows what she wants and one who’s [sic] relationship is more fun’ ??? grant you’re not serious .. you don’t want to get married #TheBachelor.”

A third chimed in:

“It’s so obvious that Grant chose Juliana because, despite coming on the bachelor, he’s not actually ready for marriage but wants a girlfriend.”

Grant Ellis served as The Bachelor for the show’s 29th season. (ABC)

So… what’s the real deal? Is Grant Ellis really afraid of commitment? Is he just looking for a good time and not a life partner?

“I’m very serious. But everybody is different in a relationship,” Ellis has now told Us Weekly of his intentions amid this controversy.

“Some people are more serious and they don’t like to go out. Some people like to have fun. I think that in a relationship, you can be serious and have the best of both worlds — that’s what I meant.

“Our relationship is a friendship. It’s fun in the fact that we can let loose and be ourselves.”

What to do, what to do… Grant Ellis ponders his future on The Bachelor. (ABC)

In this same sit-down, Juliana said she would describe their romance as “easygoing,” which doesn’t mean they aren’t looking ahead to a legit future as aspiring spouses.

“Just because I said that doesn’t mean that I’m not serious. I’ve got tattoos, I like to have fun, but I take love very seriously,” Ellis added. “I poured my heart out there and that showed, and if people can’t see that, then they’re never gonna see it.”

Fair enough.

But we all know how this relationship is gonna end, don’t we?