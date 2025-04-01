Grant Ellis Has a Message for Bachelor Nation Critics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Grant Ellis is not here for your hate.

Late last month, the latest Bachelor lead made his selection, getting down on one knee to propose to Juliana Pasquarosa.

From what we can gather so far, the relationship is actually going pretty well.

But that doesn’t mean fans are happy for the pair.

Grant Ellis addresses the ABC camera here. (ABC)

Ellis seemingly made the mistake of referring to Juliana as “fun” on The Bachelor finale, which made many viewers think he isn’t serious about settling down.

He’s garnered a whole lot of backlash in response.

And now Ellis has something to say about it.

“When Bach nation is everyone tryna get clout by taking shots and you just a Guy who’s happy he found love and happy his dad is sober,” Ellis wrote over a March 31TikTok video of him sitting in a car.

He added a purple heart emoji to the upload, too.

Two stud muffins, folks. Grant Ellis and Jesse Palmer. (ABC)

“Stay classy bachelor nation,” Grant captioned the post, alongside another purple heart emoji.

For her part, Juliana wrote in the comments section, “We stay in our own lane bby. beyond proud of you AND your father.”

This footage came a day after Juliana told critics that she joined The Bachelor season 29 for, you guessed it, the right reasons.

Via TikTok, this season’s champion said:

“One thing about me is before filming The Bachelor, I created this life for myself that I absolutely love. And I didn’t go into this experience trying to create a new life after it. I came into this experience trying to find a man to bring into the life that I currently love. Just food for thought.”

Grant Ellis and his Bachelor winner, Juliana Pasquarosa. (ABC)

Pasquarosa continued as follows:

“Back in Newton, [Massachusetts], staying in Boston, not moving to L.A. I would love to take advantage of opportunities that present itself to me as long as it aligns with who I am and the type of life I want to live but otherwise, I’m really just a girl from Boston, Massachusetts.”

Juliana, who has clearly faced criticism herself, captioned the post:

“We all have different paths in life & it’s all good whatever you chose for yours.”

Grant Ellis arrives on his first night as The Bachelor. (ABC)

After Ellis chose Juliana over runner-up, Litia Garr, the latter said she would have “a lot of questions” if she were Juliana … based on what Grant supposedly promised her.

On the After the Final Rose special, Litia said Ellis wanted to leave the series early a one point because he had fallen so hard for her.

“When you are the Bachelor, you do see your final two contestants as somebody that could be your wife,” Ellis explained Us Weekly last month.

“That’s where some confusion came into play. There’s room for interpretation when things are said, ‘off camera.’ At that point in time, I can’t really say much.

“I’m not gonna argue, I just have to accept whatever the conditions are and apologize and let her feel how she feels because she’s in a tough situation and she’s hurt. I understand.”