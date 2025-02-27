Teddi Mellencamp Details Brain Surgery, Removal of 4 Tumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teddi Mellencamp is here with an update on her health status.

As previously reported, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member told followers that she was set to undergo surgery in order to remove multiple tumors from her brain.

Talk about frightening, right?

Now, meanwhile, the procedure has been completed. And Mellencamp has a lot to say about what transpired.

Teddi Mellencamp attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Sharing an X-ray of what appeared to be large masses in her head, Mellencap wrote on Instagram February 26:

“I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable.”

Continued the Bravo personality in this message:

“In full transparency, more tumors were moved than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.”

Teddi Mellencamp arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old went on to thank her friends and family — which includes her and ex Edwin Arroyave’s children Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5 — for their “laughter, support and patience” during this challenging chapter.

She has a long way to go, but Mellencamp is off to a strong start in this journey.

“As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say think you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers,” she added. “I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong.”

The reality star sought medical assistance earlier in February after experiencing what she called “severe and debilitating headaches.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization,” she wrote in a Feb. 12 Instagram post. “After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Teddi went on to explain that two of the tumors would “be surgically removed today,” while “the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

Wrote Mellencamp at the time:

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave poses here for a Bravo promotional photo. She has been let go by the network. (Image Credit: Bravo)

This scary development came at what was already a tumultuous time for Mellencamp.

As we wrote about earlier, Teddi is going through a messy divorce with Edwin Arroyave, who recently accused her of having an affair.

That news followed yet another of Teddi’s dramatic departures from RHOBH. She was fired from the franchise in 2020, but she later returned on a part-time basis.

Mellencamp, for her part, is no stranger to health issues, having undergone surgery for melanoma in 2022.

We wish her the best in this latest saga.